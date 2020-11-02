Breaking News
2021 Federal 100 Nominations Open

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FCW, published by 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce that nominations are open for the 32nd annual Federal 100 Awards.

MCLEAN, VA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal 100 Awards are presented to individuals in the federal IT community who have gone above and beyond to make a real difference in the way technology was bought, managed and used. This group mostly features agency employees and select members of the federal contracting sector, but past winners have included academics, independent watchdogs and even a member of Congress or two.

Nominations for the 2021 Federal 100 Awards are now open.  To submit a nomination, please visit http://Fed100.com.

“Each year’s group of nominees represents the power of the individual in the federal IT community,” FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said.  “But it all starts with building the broadest and best possible pool of candidates. I’m so excited to see who rises to the top for our 32nd Federal 100.”

There are five points to remember when submitting a nomination:

  1. Anyone in the federal IT community is eligible: career civil servants, political appointees, contractors, academics, even members of Congress.
  2. The awards are for individual accomplishments in 2020.
  3. Winners go above and beyond, whatever their level or rank. A fancy job title is not required, and just doing one’s job well is not enough.
  4. Multiple nominations are encouraged.
  5. Impact matters. Tell us what a nominee did and what that work accomplished.

Winners will be announced in early February, profiled in the August issue of FCW Magazine and celebrated in person at the Federal 100 Awards Gala on August 27, 2021. Nomination deadline is December 31, 2020.

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

CONTACT: Alene Metcalf
1105 Media Inc
703.876.5052
[email protected]

