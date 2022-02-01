2022 Best of RPO™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client Experience

A list of winning recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) firms and their client satisfaction ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for professional service providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced the winners of their 3rd annual Best of RPOTM award today on ClearlyRated.com/ .

“Best of RPO helps leading firms credibly prove their commitment to consistently remarkable client experiences,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “I am honored to introduce the 2022 Best of RPO winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com.”

Presented in partnership with Indeed and supported by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (the RPOA), the 2022 Best of RPO award program recognizes client satisfaction leaders in the recruitment process outsourcing industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2022 Best of RPO award.

On average, clients of 2022 Best of RPO winners are 59% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than clients from non-winning firms. Fewer than 1% of all outsourced RPOs in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of RPO.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for RPOS, HR service firms, and other professional service providers. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client and employee experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of RPO

ClearlyRated’s Best of RPO Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes RPO firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

