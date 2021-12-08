2022 Miss Arc Broward Crowned on November 21st

Raising over $109,000 for children and adults with disabilities!

2022 Little Miss Arc Broward and Miss Arc Broward Congratulations Zoë Woods (left) Samantha Bash (right)!

Contestants Performing Opening Number Contestants dancing to the opening number at the Miss Arc Broward Pageant. The girls had the audience dancing in their seats!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arc Broward brought the glitz and glamour again this year at their 9th Annual Miss Arc Broward Pageant presented by Pediatric Associates.

On Sunday, November 21st, 12 young ladies from ages 6 to 17 competed in a pageant designed especially for girls with various disabilities to share their talent and personality, ultimately competing for the Little Miss and Miss Arc Broward crowns.

A crowd at over 400 attendees at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale cheered on the contestants and helped raise over $109,000 to benefit over 1,200 children and adults with disabilities and other life challenges that Arc Broward serves each year. Groups formed Cheer Squads to support each contestant throughout the pageant, and each contestant was assigned to a middle or high school Teen Ambassador who provided friendship and support throughout the entire pageant season.

After a tough decision from the judges, Samantha Bash, 14, was crowned Miss Arc Broward 2022 and Zoë Woods, 10, was crowned Little Miss Arc Broward 2022. Even though two girls walked away with the crowns, everyone is a winner at the Miss Arc Broward Pageant!

The pageant was supported by a committee of fifteen women in the community led by honorary chairs, Christina Shea and Brittany Stiles, and Co-Chairs, Kate Manly and Britney West.

“Pediatric Associates is proud to support the Miss Arc Broward Pageant and all that Arc Broward does to empower both children and adults with disabilities. It’s impossible to walk away from the Miss Arc Broward Pageant without feeling joyful, inspired and most of all – hopeful. We are in great hands with such talented, smart and fearless young women as part of the next generation. All it takes is to attend the pageant just one time – you’ll never be the same!” says Pageant Co-Chair Kate Manly of Pediatric Associates.

In addition to Pediatric Associates as the presenting sponsor, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Sharon Stiles, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Stiles Corporation, City Furniture, Holland & Knight, Sarah’s Homegrown, Cheryl Higgins, RSM US LLP, Publix Super Market Charities, Right Management, Florida Girls Giving Back, The Dutton Group @ Remax First, We Florida Financial, Arc Broward’s Business Advisory Council, SouthState Bank, Bridget Harrell, Seni, Wild, Felice & Partners, P.A, Kelly and Patrick Nutt, Community Care Plan, CentralReach , Truist (Formerly known as SunTrust), Lighthouse Point Yacht Club, Paterson Development , ProMedia, IYC, Spine Solutions, Bargain Builders, Little Laudy Swimmers, Advanced Roofing, Casbah Spa and Salon, Special Needs Group, Waxy’s Irish Pub, Flora Ottimer, Flower Queen Miami, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fun Photo Booths Parties, Magic Playhouse, and Heather Holt Photo were event sponsors and/or in-kind supporters of the Miss Arc Broward Pageant.

If you would like to request an interview with the 2022 Miss Arc Broward or Little Miss Arc Broward, please contact Kendra Spangler, Director of Marketing and Communications at Arc Broward Kspangler@arcbroward.com or 954-746-9400

##

About Arc Broward

Since 1956, Arc Broward has worked hand-in-hand with our community, changing how people with disabilities and life challenges are embraced and included. This critical work ensures that people with disabilities, not only live, learn, work, and play in their communities, but more importantly, thrive. Arc Broward operates at 9 locations and provides 21 programs throughout Broward County, FL. Arc Broward’s two social enterprises — Arc Educates and Arc Culinary — are groundbreaking efforts to transform the community by providing opportunities for people with disabilities and other life challenges to realize their full potential.

To learn more about Arc Broward, please visit arcbroward.com or follow along on social media @arcbroward. You can also follow the pageant on instagram @missarcbrowardpageant.

Attachments

2022 Little Miss Arc Broward and Miss Arc Broward

Contestants Performing Opening Number

CONTACT: Kendra Spangler Arc Broward 954-746-9400 ext 2203 kspangler@arcbroward.com