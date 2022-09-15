2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards Announces Winners Who Represent The Best of The Best In The Burgeoning Pet Care Industry

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced the results of its fourth annual Awards Program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in Pet Care.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2022 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“It’s hard to put into words how important and irreplaceable pets are when it comes to our families and lives. Pet parents are willing to pay for quality products that help improve the health and well-being of their beloved pets. We’ve received nominations from incredible companies and technologies that are truly raising the bar when it comes to Pet-Centric products,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “To be an Innovator takes passion, creativity and hard work. Our 2022 winners are revolutionizing and advancing the Pet industry through goods, services, and technology. We’re proud to announce the class of 2022 with their incredible innovative products and services.”

The 2022 Pet Innovation Award winners include:

Apparel

Accessory Product of the Year: RIFRUF

Bowl, Feeders, Waterers

Bowls Product of the Year: Kibble Katchers by Porch Potty

Electronic Feeders/Waterers Product of the Year: Closer Pets

Slow Feeders Product of the Year: PAIKKA

Travel Feeders/Waterers Product of the Year: Ruff Land Kennels

Grooming & Cleaning

Stain & Odor Remover Product of the Year: Colorfil

Food & Treat

Cat Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: JAC Pet Nutrition

Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Kit Cat International

Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year: Purpose Pet Food

Cat Treat Product of the Year: Paw CBD

Dog Food Product of the Year: Solid Gold Pets

Dog Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year: Tucker’s

Dog Treat Product of the Year: Barkworthies

Lickable Treat Product of the Year: Paw Power

Functional Dog Treat Functional Product of the Year: Pets Best Life

Health

Dog Calming Product of the Year: Paw CBD

Dog Vitamin/Supplement Product of the Year: Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Litter

Litter Box Product of the Year: Toletta Cats

Services

Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance

Pet App of the Year: Vetster

Toys

Ball Toy Product of the Year: Nite Ize

Chew Toy Product of the Year: Nylabone

Fetch Toy Product of the Year: Franklin Sports

Interactive Toy Product of the Year: My Intelligent Pets

Leadership

Pet Start Up of the Year: Med Dimensions

Pet Solution of the Year: Banfield Pet Hospital

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

Press Contact: Travis Grant 949.667.4475

travis@independentinnovationawards.com