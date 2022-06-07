2022 Special Olympics USA Games Have Begun in Orlando, Florida

More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean are taking part in the largest USA games event ever

ORLANDO, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Families, friends and fans from all over the country came together yesterday to celebrate the kickoff of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, in Orlando, Florida. More than 20,000 fans filled Exploria Stadium to cheer on and welcome more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. This week Special Olympics athletes will compete in 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex and several other world-class sports facilities around Central Florida.

Joe Dzaluk, 2022 Special Olympics USA Games President and CEO, said, “We are so excited the USA Games are finally here! This week we celebrate the hard work and dedication of thousands of athletes and their coaches. Together we are showing the world how it is possible to come together through inclusion, connection and sports. These Games are the largest in Special Olympics USA Games history, and we are proud to shine the spotlight on the athletes as they showcase their remarkable abilities on and off the field.”

For the first time in USA Games history, athletes will compete in five new sports — Cheerleading, Equestrian, Open Water Swimming, Surfing and Triathlon. In addition, together with Full Sail University, the USA Games will host its first ever Unified Esports Invitational. The addition of these sports has allowed more athletes than ever to take part in the USA Games. While in town, the athletes will also take part in exclusive programs and activities designed to ensure everyone has a fun and memorable experience.

Spirit and community are at the heart of the USA Games, and each day fans can attend the athletic competitions and awards ceremonies – at no charge – visit the Fan Zone, take part in special activities, and learn more about Special Olympics programs.

Follow Along

At the end of each competition day, photos and broll will be available for media to download and share at the following link. Assets will be uploaded regularly in the Press Room.

Exclusive Games App

The complete schedule of events and details about the individual athletes and the Games are on the official 2022 Special Olympics USA Games App. App users can create a personal schedule, follow their favorite sports, and use the interactive maps to find venues and send messages to their favorite athletes. The app is available on the the Apple Store for iPhones and iPads, and also on Google Play Store for Android devices.

Stay Connected

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, take place all this week in Orlando, Florida. Most competitions will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. Stay up to date on all of the competition news and results on the Games social channels: Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are taking place June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike’s Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is the Official Host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean arrived in Florida to unite during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports. 2022usagames.org

Media Contact

