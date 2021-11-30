Breaking News
2022 Supercross Riders Announced for Team Tedder Racing

MONTCLAIR, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team Tedder / Monster Energy / Lucas Oil / KTM Racing is excited to announce their 2022 Supercross Team of riders will be Benny Bloss and Kaeden Amerine. Retired Team Tedder rider, Dakota Tedder, will be managing the team.

> Benny Bloss will be representing Team Tedder in the 450 class, riding with plate #73. Benny won the 450 Rookie of the Year in 2018 and earned the AMA Horizon Award in 2015 as the country’s most promising young rider entering the professional ranks. He has many top 10 and top 5 finishes throughout his riding career and finished 17th in the 2020 AMA Monster Energy Supercross World Championship.

> Kaeden Amerine joins us for his rookie season in the 250 class and will be sporting the #123 plate. He finished up his Amateur career at Loretta Lynn’s in both the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes. During his time as an amateur, he won multiple Supercross Futures events and landed on the podium in the 250 Pro Sport at Loretta Lynns.

> Keeping things in the family, retired Supercross racer Dakota Tedder will head up the team as team manager. Dakota has raced in both the 250 and 450 Supercross classes. He is looking forward to stepping into the manager role and supporting the new riders.

> This year, Team Tedder will continue to be sponsored by Monster Energy, Lucas Oil, KTM, Military and Athletes to Interns, Hampton Tedder Electric, Ogio, Scott, Dunlop, Thor, Renthal, Acerbis, Decal Works, SDG Components, Twin Air, and AP Designs.

Follow along on Instagram as Team Tedder competes through the 2022 Supercross season:

Benny Bloss: @bbloss73

Kaeden Amerine: @kaeden_32

Dakota Tedder: @Dakota

Team Tedder: @_teamtedder

Team Tedder is a family racing team that operates with family values and is dedicated to the joys of Supercross and Motocross racing. Patriarch Matt Tedder and his 5 sons have made up the Team Tedder roster from peewees through the Amateur National Circuit and into the professional arena of AMA Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Lucas Oil Motocross. For more information on Team Tedder and to stay up to date on the latest Team Tedder Supercross news, visit TeamTedderRacing.com.

PR contact: teamtedderpr@hamptontedder.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

