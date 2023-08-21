RESTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) today announced dozens of speakers who will appear at its upcoming ASCEND event, 23–25 October, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. ASCEND is the world’s premier outcomes-focused, interdisciplinary space event designed to accelerate building our off-world future.

Powered by AIAA, ASCEND serves as the catalyst for the global space conversation. Prominent industry leaders from across the civil, commercial, and national security space sectors, adjacent industry representatives, and next-generation thinkers from around the world are scheduled to speak. More details and additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Confirmed speakers include:

Adnan Al Rais, Program Manager, Mars 2117, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center

Stavros Anthony, Lieutenant Governor, State of Nevada

Amy Avjean, Senior Vice President and Third Party Space Liability Leader, Marsh

A.C. Charania, Chief Technologist, NASA

Brad Cheetham, CEO and President, Advanced Space

Kelvin Coleman, Associate Administrator for Commercial Space Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Kam Ghaffarian, CEO and Founder, IBX, and Executive Chairman, Axiom Space

Mike Gold, Chief Growth Officer, Redwire

Max Haot, CEO, Vast

Jay Kim, Chairman and CEO, Boryung

Tim Morton, Director, Global Design, Husqvarna

Nelson Pedreiro, Vice President, Advanced Technology Center, Lockheed Martin Space

Kay Sears, Vice President and General Manager, Space, Intelligence & Weapons Systems, Boeing Defense, Space & Security

Bill Weber, CEO, Firefly Space

Melodie Yashar, Vice President, Building Design and Performance, ICON

Registration for the 2023 ASCEND event is open now. Journalists from around the world are invited to cover 2023 ASCEND; press passes are available for credentialed media by request.

Media Contact: Rebecca Gray, RebeccaG@AIAA.org, 804-397-5270 cell

About ASCEND

Powered by AIAA, ASCEND, which stands for A ccelerating S pace C ommerce, E xploration, and N ew D iscovery, is the world’s premier collaborative, outcomes-driven, interdisciplinary community designed to accelerate the building of our off-world future. For more information, visit ascend.events, or follow ASCEND on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world’s largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow AIAA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.