CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) brought the higher education auxiliary services community together with business partners at the 2023 C3X Annual Conference & Expo November 5-8 in Toronto, Canada. Attendees learned how auxiliary and ancillary leaders are meeting students’ evolving needs and provide services to boost their institution’s ranking.

Bill Redwine, Interim CEO, NACAS said, “It was an extraordinary week of learning, exploring and networking for the higher education auxiliary services community. We look forward to reconvening our community again and learning about the latest technologies, services and innovations again in Orlando in 2024.”

C3X offered a robust conference program with pre-conference workshops, sessions and panels. New this year were formats such as Industry Roundtable, Business Case and In Conversation with Discussions that fostered valuable interaction discussions with industry leaders and peers to talk about the future of the industry and how auxiliary services are elevating services to meet evolving student needs. The themes of the conference were: Leading the Future, Innovations in Business Operations and Post Covid New Normal.

Event Highlights

Dr. Kimberly Amirault-Ryan, a highly sought-after Performance Consultant to the NHL, NBA, and Olympians and Executive Coach, presented “The Winners’ Traits,” where she demonstrated how to build winning teams, manage conflict and excel under pressure.

Dr. Bridget Burns, the founding CEO, University Innovation Alliance, a multi-campus laboratory for student success innovation that increases the diversity of college graduates, presented “Innovating Higher Education for the New Normal,” where she discussed how to reimagine higher education to meet the needs of future learners in the new normal. Attendees left the session with ideas and tools on how to begin implementing new strategies.

The Fireside Chat with Dr. Johnnetta Cole, Ph.D., former President of Spelman and Bennett Colleges, discussed her insights in the value of auxiliary services and how the business operations collaborate with other functional areas for positive outcomes.

The Expo featured over 100 Business Partners. View the list here . The Expo Hall featured a Headshot Studio and Business Partners were able to schedule appointments with attendees.

NACAS, with the financial support of the NACAS Foundation, honored the NACAS Member Award winners.

A Puppy Lounge offered attendees a playful experience to recharge and be more productive.

Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter supports women and children in crisis with housing, basic needs, employment skills, and counseling. Attendees uplifted the families with heartfelt notes, clothing and school supplies. The program was sponsored by Aramark.

Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership (DIAL) Program

The first Diversity in Auxiliary Leadership (DIAL) Program cohort was announced at the event. In today’s competitive landscape, institutions must attract leaders who bring a wide variety of professional and personal experiences to the table. The program supports individuals from under-represented groups to advance in leadership positions within the auxiliary services and higher education profession. The DIAL program is a two-year commitment with a cohort format that brings up to ten individuals together for their leadership development journey.

The 2023 DIAL winners:

Jeremy Leiferman, University of Minnesota Duluth

David Young, Saint Louis University

Carolyn Spencer, SUNY Geneseo Campus Auxiliary Services

Keonta Johnson, Southeastern Louisiana University

Lauren Antoni, Sonoma State University

Mariah McDaniel, University of Georgia Dining Services

Trey Terrio, California College of the Arts

Enrico Ovalles, California State University Long Beach

Dr. LeVita Bassett, Howard University

Torrie Simmons, UNC Charlotte

NACAS C3X 2024 will take place October 27-30, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, FL.

For information on how to become a 2024 C3X Annual Conference & Expo sponsor, contact Artem Mulitsa at artem.mulitsa@nacas.org .

For additional information on NACAS, visit: nacas.org . Follow NACAS on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and Facebook .

About NACAS

NACAS (National Association of College Auxiliary Services) is a nonprofit higher education association serving auxiliary services professionals at colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland and Asia. Our audience is responsible for advancing campus environments through diverse campus services such as food services, bookstores, housing and transportation to generate revenue and improve the quality of life for students. We provide extensive opportunities for members to share ideas, develop business solutions, enhance programs and revenues, and develop meaningful professional relationships. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS’ mission is to improve the quality of life for students. For more information, visit nacas.org .