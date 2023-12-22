Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari, keynote speaker at Ethan Allen’s 2023 Virtual Convention Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari, keynote speaker at Ethan Allen’s 2023 Virtual Convention

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ethan Allen recently held its company-wide 2023 Virtual Convention, livestreamed across North America, by celebrating its culture of constant reinvention as America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer.

The global convention, which took place on December 6, began with a keynote from Chairman, President and CEO Farooq Kathwari, who congratulated the Company’s Retail Network associates on a series of Grand Reopening events taking place around North America. Images from each of these recent celebrations are featured at www.ethanallen.com/grandreopenings.

Mr. Kathwari noted Ethan Allen’s strategic repositioning as The Interior Design Destination across its vertically integrated enterprise, crediting initiatives to identify and retain both talented interior designers and entrepreneurial leadership. He also highlighted the significant updates to Design Center projections that took place in 2023 and Ethan Allen’s commitment to manufacturing both high-quality and relevant products, 75% of which are made in the Company’s North American plants.

The celebratory event included more than 4,000 associates watching and participating in presentations held at the Company’s Danbury, CT headquarters and virtually throughout design centers, manufacturing plants, and distribution facilities around the globe, while physically present at their locations. Presentations from merchandising, manufacturing, logistics, technology, marketing, retail and other departments highlighted the many strengths of the Company and helped showcase its ability to combine technology with personal service. Following the presentations, Ethan Allen celebrated its annual Spirit Awards, honoring interior designers both for achievement in written sales and design excellence.

“We operate our business with common sense, we are financially strong, and most important of all, we have a tremendously talented group of people,” Mr. Kathwari said to conclude the convention. “I look forward to seeing what each of our interior designers will create in the new year as we continue to strengthen our position as both America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and one of America’s Top 10 Retailers—and as The Interior Design Destination.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), recently named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer and among America’s Top 10 Retailers by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Our design centers, which represent a mix of independent licensees and Company-owned and operated locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, we manufacture about 75% of our custom-crafted products in our North American manufacturing facilities and have been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

