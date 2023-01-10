Seeking proposals for nursing-driven innovations that address the health and social needs of marginalized communities

Continuing its commitment to advancing innovative, leading-edge, nursing-driven models of care that target the needs of marginalized populations, The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation today announced the latest annual funding opportunities for the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI), Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI), and Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) programs.

“Nurse ingenuity is one of the great untapped resources in healthcare,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation. “We invest in nursing innovation as a powerful force for change.”

A pipeline for nursing-driven innovation

The Foundation supports leading edge, nursing-driven initiatives that improve the health and healthcare of groups and communities who experience inequity, discrimination, oppression, and indifference. Through a suite of interconnected programs, the Foundation has created a pipeline for innovation by supporting work at different phases of development –– from newly imagined ideas to well-established solutions.

Hillman Emergent Innovation and Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life grants both accelerate the development of bold, early stage (untested or minimal-evidence) interventions.

and grants both accelerate the development of bold, early stage (untested or minimal-evidence) interventions. Hillman Innovations in Care grants advance innovative, evidence-based models of care that are ready to grow.

grants advance innovative, evidence-based models of care that are ready to grow. Hillman Innovation Dissemination grants (proposals accepted by invitation only) amplify the scaling efforts of established models of care.

More on the Hillman Emergent Innovation program

The Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program supports the development of innovative, early-stage interventions that seek to improve the health of marginalized populations.

As many as five $50,000 grants for work lasting 12-18 months will be awarded.

The period for submitting Letters of Intent begins Tuesday, January 17 and ends Tuesday, February 28.

More on the Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life program

The Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI) program supports the development of innovative, pre-evidence interventions that seek to improve the serious illness and end of life care of marginalized populations. This program will continue its philanthropic partnership with The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations for a third year.

As many as ten $50,000 grants for work lasting 12-18 months will be awarded.

The period for submitting Letters of Intent begins Tuesday, January 17 and ends Tuesday, February 28.

More on the Hillman Innovations in Care program

The Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) program advances innovative, evidence-based models of care that show strong potential for broad replicability. ​​The Foundation seeks proposals for bold, nursing-driven initiatives that improve health outcomes, narrow gaps in health equity, and disrupt conventional approaches to care for marginalized populations.

A pair of three-year grants, $600,000 each, will be awarded.

The period for submitting Letters of Intent begins Tuesday, January 17 and ends Tuesday, February 28.

Who should apply

Believing that transformative ideas are as likely to come from community health clinics as they are from major academic research centers, the Foundation welcomes applications from organizations across the spectrum of care and from practitioners with a range of backgrounds.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review this year’s Requests for Proposals and to register for an optional informational webinar on Tuesday, January 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

About the Foundation

The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation advances bold, nursing-driven innovations that promote equitable, person-centered, and trustworthy care. It is committed to improving the health and healthcare of all people, especially populations who experience inequity, discrimination, oppression, and indifference. Its goal is to help ignite and develop game-changing interventions and to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem of nurse innovators, grantees, and partners dedicated to building a healthier, more equitable future for all.

