2023 Event Will Feature Expanded Agenda

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2023 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in-person Tuesday afternoon May 30 through Thursday, June 1, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street.

The 2023 Conference will feature three key topical areas of discussion:

Tuesday afternoon, May 30: Gulf of Mexico/Offshore with exploration and production (E&P) and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations;

Wednesday, May 31: U.S. Onshore and International with E&P and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations; and

Thursday, June 1: Future Energy and Critical Resources with Carbon Capture (CCUS), ESG, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Carbon Offsets, Helium, Hydrogen, Renewables and Wind panels and presentations featuring a range of companies participating on the panels as well as expert presentations.

In total there will be a series of approximately 27 panels and presentations that will discuss key traditional domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics as well as a day dedicated to future energy developments. Executives from a variety of leading public and private E&P and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions and presentations.

A detailed, current agenda is available on the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com now including the companies who will participate on each of the various panels and the advisory firms making presentations. An updated agenda will be maintained on the web site that will be modified as additional companies confirm participation.

Networking Events

Several networking events are planned for 2023. On Tuesday, May 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a welcoming reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans in the French Quarter Balcony room on the third floor of the hotel.

On Wednesday evening, May 31, the premier networking event of the Conference will again be held at the Sazerac House on Canal and Magazine Streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located a few blocks from the Conference hotel, guests will experience this beautiful facility, while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, libations and networking with Conference attendees.

Plans are being made for the closing reception that will be held on Thursday, June 1 following the last session of the Conference.

Attendance and Registration

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers; we also welcome public and private energy company management and advisors to the industry. Attendance at the Conference is expected to qualify for continuing education credits for Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

The cost for all attendees will be $349 per person which includes all daytime and evening events associated with the Conference.

The Sponsors of the event are pleased to offer free attendance to the first 100 investment professionals who register before April 30, 2023. Additional details are available on the event web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Attendance at special events during the Conference may be limited so please register as soon as possible.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 60 E&P, oil field service, and future energy and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors commented, “Based on the success of our in-person event in 2022, we are very pleased to host our 2023 energy conference with an expanded agenda of panels and presentations. The first two days include our traditional E&P and oil services panels and presentations but with a number of new U.S and international panelist firms. For our third day, we are focusing on “Future Energy and Critical Minerals”. While the energy industry we know today will continue to flourish for many more years to come, we are pleased to add a number of new sessions that will cover carbon capture, LNG, hydrogen, helium, renewables and wind that will introduce our audience to the progress being made in those areas in the energy evolution. Visit our website, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com to register and for additional details and continually updated Conference agenda information. With an increasingly positive outlook for the energy sector, we believe our Conference is particularly well timed to discuss all the matters facing the industry.”

Registration is now open through the web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at the very special rate of $199 per night at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans through May 16, 2023.

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953