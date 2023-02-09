Report from Hallmark Health Care Solutions identifies trends, strategies, and technology for new and ongoing challenges in healthcare staffing.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a report released today, Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) explores how hospitals and health systems can think, act, and invest differently to overcome severe staffing shortages and position themselves for greater success this year.

Drawing on the perspectives and advice from healthcare staffing experts at Renown Health, Cielo Talent, and ECG Management Consultants, the 2023 Outlook for Healthcare Workforce Management explores the challenges and opportunities of healthcare staffing leaders today. As financial pressures mount alongside a rapidly changing labor market, the report outlines several steps organizations can take to turn the tide in their favor.

“The most pressing issues in healthcare staffing – the persistence of inflationary labor costs, the shrinking and evolving workforce, and the threat of emerging new competitors and regulations – are going to require new approaches starting right away in 2023,” says William Reau, Principal and COO at HHCS. “These are not challenges that legacy technologies and tactics can overcome, so investing in tech-enabled workforce management needs to be a high priority going forward.”

Areas of focus within the report include:

How to align with and attract the gig workforce by creating an internal agency and becoming an employer of choice over agencies and competitors

How the right tools and technology are key to managing and answering the human need to reduce burnout and related issues

How modernized employment models and tech-enablement can turn obstacles into opportunities to meet staffing and savings targets while rising above the competition in the minds of your labor pool

Through this report and many others, HHCS leaders aim to support all U.S. healthcare systems with industry intelligence and helpful resources. The goal is to help organizations navigate a changing labor market and address rising staffing costs to ensure the ability to provide care for patients and continuous growth for the organization.

The 2023 outlook report is available for immediate download at einsteinii.com.

About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.

Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a SOC I and SOC 2 Type II-certified healthcare technology firm and Microsoft Solution Partner headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS was named one of the Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare and recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company in 2022. HHCS’s intelligent workforce and provider solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class technologies.

HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a talent sourcing and deployment solution, and Heisenberg II, a provider compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com.

