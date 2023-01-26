Event to include prominent speakers representing top global payments organizations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Secure Technology Alliance’s 2023 Payments Summit is bringing industry-wide innovation into focus. The agenda features sessions on Instant and peer-to-peer payments, BNPL, Contactless advancements, Digital currencies, Cross-border payments, AI in payments, unified commerce and fraud mitigation, among many other topics. The event will take place alongside the U.S. Payments Forum’s Winter Member Meeting, bringing together hundreds of payments stakeholders.

The 15th annual Payments Summit will be held February 27 – March 3, 2022, in picturesque Salt Lake City, Utah at the Salt Lake Marriot Downtown at City Creek. Early registration discounts for the conference ends on February 2. For more details and to register, visit the 2023 Payments Summit website .

“Technology evolves rapidly, and the payments space is no exception. If we focus on what’s happening now, we’re already falling behind,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “This year’s Payments Summit is moving the industry forward by showcasing the innovations and disruptors that are changing the way we transact. We’re giving professionals, from merchants to payments networks and everyone in between, a chance to explore strategies for quick and efficient adoption of new payment technologies.”

Day one: Keynotes from top industry decision makers

The first day of the Payments Summit will include thought-provoking keynote sessions from major players in the industry. The lineup includes Mike Lemberger, SVP, chief risk officer for North America at Visa and David Mallow, head of government, healthcare, higher ed, non-profit and submitter sales for JP Morgan Chase. Attendees will also hear from Ulrike Guigui, EVP, head of payment strategy at Wells Fargo and Paul Baer, head of North America managed risk at Visa.

Day two: Exploring emerging technologies and industry gamechangers

The second day of the event will feature two separate educational tracks which delve deep into the emerging technologies and industry gamechangers shaping payments globally. The emerging technologies track features interactive sessions on the latest in digital currencies, secure remote commerce, card and contactless tech advancements, mobile driver license (mDL) payments use cases, and ultra-wide band technology (UWB).

The industry gamechangers track will explore the peer-to-peer payment boom, cross-border payments, authentication, growth strategies through payment operations transformations and payments in health, medical and social care.

Day three: Examining hot topics and emerging technologies, cont.

On the final day of the Payments Summit the emerging technologies agenda track continues with thought-provoking sessions covering the future of debit routing, a forward-thinking approach to unified commerce and the evolution of payments orchestration.

Speakers will also lead sessions on the hot topics at the forefront of the payments market. This educational track highlights the impact of buy now, pay later (BNPL), dives into payments in the Metaverse and explores AI, data science and behavioral analysis in payments. The track also delves into payments in the transportation space. To see the full list of topics that will be covered, visit the agenda page on the Payments Summit website.

All payments industry leaders are encouraged to attend. This includes global and domestic payment networks, financial institutions, retailers, processors, mobile wallets providers, FinTech and other payments industry technology and service providers.

Attendees are also invited to join the optional pre-conference networking event, “Day on the Slopes: Park City Skiing and Sightseeing,” being held on February 26. Registration details and fees can be found on the Payments Summit website.

