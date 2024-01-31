2024 American Women Quarter honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray 2024 American Women Quarter honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray

Washington, DC, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Mint (Mint) 2024 American Women Quarters rolls and bags honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray will be available for purchase on February 1 at noon EST. The Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray quarter is the 11th coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed.

The rolls and bags product options include:

Priced at $45.00, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WBA)

Priced at $45.00, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 24WBB)

Priced at $40.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 24WRA)

Priced at $60.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 24WRB)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household, while orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three per household.

The American Women Quarters rolls and bags are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription. Visit our subscriptions page to learn more.

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscription. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on February 1 at noon EST.

The reverse (tails) of this coin depicts Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray’s eyeglass-framed face within the shape of the word “HOPE,” which is symbolic of Murray’s belief that significant societal reforms were possible when rooted in hope. A line from her poem “Dark Testament,” characterizes hope as “A SONG IN A WEARY THROAT,” an inscription in the design. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “25₵,” “THE REVEREND DR. PAULI MURRAY,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

United States Mint Artist Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the reverse design, which United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. Laura Gardin Fraser originally composed and sculpted this design as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

Begun in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 1, 2024, at noon EST.

