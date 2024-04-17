Empowering Entrepreneurs: The 2024 ICCC Program Launches to Transform Small Businesses in Underserved Communities Across the U.S. and Canada

Boston, MA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is proud to announce the opening of applications for the 2024 Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program. Supported by its generous funders, this tuition-free, comprehensive, 40-hour “mini-MBA” program is specifically designed to empower entrepreneurs in underserved communities by providing them with advanced education, actionable insights, networking, and personalized coaching. Delivered by leading university professors, local experts, and financial institutions, the ICCC program aims to foster sustainable growth and facilitate connections with vital capital sources across the United States and Canada.

This year, the ICCC program is placing a heightened focus on addressing the specific challenges identified by small business owners as critical roadblocks to their growth. Key areas such as capital access, marketing and customer acquisition, talent recruitment and retention, technology adoption and integration (including digital marketing and artificial intelligence), and strategic business planning are integral components of our curriculum. ICIC is committed to providing the most relevant and impactful resources to help entrepreneurs overcome these obstacles.

“This program has exceeded my wildest expectations. So excited to delve into expert materials to gain traction! The ICCC staff has proven to be extremely competent, walking the path of integrity, caring, seriousness, and making a difference. Beyond grateful to have this opportunity and meet others who share my journey of growth/scaling,” said MPATH, LLC. founder and 2023 ICCC participant Mirette Seireg Ohman.

Since 2005, ICCC has helped more than 6,585 businesses access $2.5 billion in capital, achieve 153% revenue growth, and create more than 28,000 jobs in their communities. In 2023, the program served more than 800 businesses, with 88% identifying as BIPOC-owned and 64% as woman-owned businesses.

“The ICCC program is a transformative force for small businesses in underserved communities. By combining top-tier education with practical tools and connections to capital, we’re not just supporting entrepreneurs; we’re catalyzing sustainable economic development and job creation at the local level. Our commitment is to continuously adapt and respond to the evolving needs of our business owners, ensuring they have the resources to thrive in an ever-changing market.” said ICIC CEO Steve Grossman.

Entrepreneurs accepted into the ICCC program will participate in 40 hours of high-impact in-person and virtual learning divided into four components designed to maximize each participant’s experience and accommodate their busy schedules.

In-person and virtual cohorts will be held in cities and states across the United States and Canada, including Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Memphis, TN; Miami, FL; New Jersey; Shreveport, LA; Toronto, ON; Western Massachusetts and more. ICCC will also host a U.S. National Latinx Cohort entirely in Spanish and a specialty program for larger B2B companies in Connecticut.

Application deadlines and eligibility criteria vary by cohort. Visit ICIC’s website to apply or nominate a business. For more information or to speak with an ICCC subject matter expert, please contact Indhira Taveras at [email protected] or 617-238-3030.

About ICIC

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is the widely-recognized authority on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities. Founded by renowned Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization, today ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in underserved communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is a tuition-free executive leadership training program designed by ICIC to help business owners in under-resourced communities build capacity for sustainable growth in revenue, profitability, and employment. ICCC is uniquely designed to provide three critical elements for sustainable growth: capacity-building education, one-on-one coaching, and connections to capital and capital providers. The program is supported by Bank of America, Kaiser Permanente, Yum! Brands, FedEx, Regions Bank, Santander, Arctaris Impact Investors, Cencora, Edward Jones, Target, Vizient, Cardinal Health, BCG, and EY.