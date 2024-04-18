Preliminary Agenda and List of Participating Companies, Individual Panelists and Presentation Speakers Now Available on Web Site

NEW ORLEANS, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon May 28 through Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration is now open and hotel reservations can be secured through the event’s web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

The Conference, hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, has been expanded this year and will now feature a series of 32 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. Executives from nearly 80 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services and transition energy companies, as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available on the event web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and with this link: 2024 Agenda. The online agenda will be updated as additional participants are confirmed.

Al Petrie Advisors is pleased to add a third evening networking event on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Please join us for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to share your thoughts on the 2024 Conference and suggestions for next year at the newest restaurant in Emeril’s family of restaurants that is located in Caesars New Orleans directly across from the Four Seasons Hotel – Emeril’s Brasserie. (https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans/restaurants/emerils-brasserie)

Attendance at all special events during the Conference may be limited so please register and complete your personal agenda as soon as possible.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, commented, “We are very pleased with our expanded list of panels and participating companies this year. We are fortunate to have a strong roster of c-suite executives from the participating companies serving on our panels who see the value of an interactive series of discussions. With the strength in oil markets, we believe this is an opportune time to host discussions with energy companies and knowledgeable experts on what the future holds for all facets of the traditional oil and gas industry and the evolving transition energy industry. This year we have sessions focused on Gulf of Mexico, onshore U.S. and international E&P and oil services, as well as ones devoted to carbon capture, LNG, ESG, wind, and renewable fuels. We also have added sessions discussing exciting developments in Guyana and West Africa and how artificial intelligence is being integrated into the energy industry. We are equally excited to host several evening networking events made possible by our sponsors.”

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $395 for the three-day event.

Attendees are advised to register to attend the conference and book their hotel rooms soon. While the hotel rate of $275 is guaranteed through May 10, 2024, rooms may not be available based on the current rate of guests reserving rooms.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides online registration, the ability to reserve hotel rooms, and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email [email protected].

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953