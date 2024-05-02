It was a poll that rattled the campaign world, disrupting the recent narrative that President Biden was closing the gap with former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election rematch.

A survey that went viral on Sunday indicated Trump topping his Democratic successor by six points in a head-to-head match-up and by nine points in a five-candidate ballot that included Democrat turned independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Jill Stein and progressive professor

[Read Full story at source]