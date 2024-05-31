Former President Trump headlined a campaign fundraiser just a couple of hours after being found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his New York City criminal trial.

With the verdict in and the trial over, Trump on Thursday evening quickly got back to focusing on his 2024 election rematch with President Biden.

“We’ll be fighting hard,” Trump told Fox News’ Brooke Singman, adding he was excited to get back on the campaign trail.

“We are already back

[Read Full story at source]