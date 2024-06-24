Independent Sector examines strengths and challenges facing nonprofit and foundation trust in a polarizing election year.

2024 Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy report Independent Sector examines strengths and challenges facing nonprofit and foundation trust in a polarizing election year.

Washington, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Independent Sector today released the results of its fifth annual Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy report, which found that after four years of decline, trust in nonprofits has rebounded in 2024.

While trust in nonprofits increased by 5 points to 57%, trust in other sectors — like government, business, and media — declined, leaving nonprofits the most trusted sector in the 2024 survey. Trust in philanthropy held steady at 33%, lower than trust in nonprofits.

Independent Sector’s 2024 report, Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy: Strengths and Challenges in a Time of Division, was conducted in partnership with Edelman Data X Intelligence. It contains exclusive research findings exploring the nuances of trust in American nonprofits, philanthropic organizations, and other institutions. It also provides insights into how nonprofits and foundations can manage and enhance trust in an environment of social division, political polarization, and low trust in advocacy and civic engagement.

“Nonprofits consistently rank among the most trusted institutions in America, and we’re pleased to see a boost in nonprofit trust this year. However, the broader national environment is concerning: trust in many sectors of American society declined this year. Trust in philanthropy also remains lower than trust in nonprofits, even though donors directly support nonprofits’ charitable and community work,” Independent Sector President and CEO Dr. Akilah Watkins said.

“I’m also concerned that while Americans believe nonprofits can positively impact social divisions and pressing issues, they are unsure whether they trust nonprofits to engage in nonpartisan advocacy and civic engagement. Advocating for the people we serve is essential for our sector to fulfill our many missions and drive positive change,” Dr. Watkins added.

Key findings from the 2024 Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy report include:

After four years of decline, trust in nonprofits has rebounded by 5 points to 57%. Trust in other sectors — like government, business, and media — has declined, leaving nonprofits the most trusted sector in the 2024 survey.

Trust in other sectors — like government, business, and media — has declined, leaving nonprofits the most trusted sector in the 2024 survey. Trust in philanthropy remains steady at 33%, lower than trust in nonprofits. Trust in private foundations and high-net-worth individuals remains much lower than in 2020, the first year for which we have data.

Trust in private foundations and high-net-worth individuals remains much lower than in 2020, the first year for which we have data. Americans trust nonprofits to reduce national divisions more than they trust corporations, government, or media. This matters because 74% are worried about the direction of the country, and 94% are worried about growing division and a lack of national unity.

This matters because 74% are worried about the direction of the country, and 94% are worried about growing division and a lack of national unity. Americans have less trust in nonprofits to advocate for public policies and conduct nonpartisan voter engagement. Many have low trust in the ability of nonprofits to avoid partisan politics and to assist in writing or revising laws and regulations.

Many have low trust in the ability of nonprofits to avoid partisan politics and to assist in writing or revising laws and regulations. There are clear pathways for nonprofits to increase public trust. Four-fifths of Americans who volunteer say their experience made them view nonprofits more favorably. A majority of Americans say their trust in a nonprofit would increase if it committed to third-party standards for ethical operations and good governance practices.

For this fifth annual report, Edelman Data X Intelligence conducted a nationally representative online survey of 3,000 U.S. adults from March 21 to April 7, 2024. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2%. In addition to a national survey, this report incorporates qualitative research to gain further insights into trust in nonprofits and philanthropy.

Read Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy: Strengths and Challenges in a Time of Division at: https://independentsector.org/resource/trust-in-civil-society/.

###

Independent Sector is the only national membership organization that brings together a diverse community of changemakers at nonprofits, foundations, and corporate giving programs to ensure all people in the United States thrive. Learn more at independentsector.org.

Attachment

2024 Trust in Nonprofits and Philanthropy report

CONTACT: Nina Ford Independent Sector 202-467-6113 [email protected]