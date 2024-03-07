Washington, DC, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 United States Mint Proof Set will be available for purchase starting on March 14th at noon EDT. The set includes the third series of five coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program, the four-year initiative celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of women who have shaped our Nation’s history.

The following 10 proof coins from the United States Mint at San Francisco are included in this year’s set:

Five 2024 American Women Quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray—poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; the Honorable Patsy Takemoto Mink—the first woman of color to serve in Congress and a champion of many causes, including Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker—Civil War-era surgeon, and women’s rights and dress-reform advocate; Celia Cruz—Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century; and Zitkala-Ša—also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin—a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native American rights and citizenship in the early 20th century. Each coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. The design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.”

One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design that recognizes the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. The design features an eagle staff, an American Indian symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism, together with an American flag to represent the dual citizenship of Native Americans. Inscriptions are “United States of America,” “$1,” and “Indian Citizenship Act of 1924.” The obverse, by sculptor Glenna Goodacre, continues to feature a portrait of the central figure “Sacagawea” carrying her infant son, Jean-Baptiste. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The coins continue to retain their distinctive edge lettering and golden color. The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel, and

and One Lincoln penny.

A Certificate of Authenticity is included with each set of coins.

The 2024 United States Mint Proof Set is priced at $35. To receive a REMIND ME alert, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/proof-set-2024-24RG.html (product code 24RG).

The United States Mint Proof Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

This set is part of the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP) and is available to Authorized Bulk members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

Additional Proof Sets are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-sets/proof-sets/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 14, 2024, at noon EDT.

