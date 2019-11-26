207 Consumer Outreach Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 207 that offer provider organization-consumer outreach functionality. Consumer outreach technology products are defined as solutions that support and enhance consumer outreach initiatives. Consumer outreach solutions can help connect consumers with their health care professional, track and report health measures, and relay important information to avoid potential emergency situations. This data can be relayed to consumers via texting, smartphone applications, or PC and tablet programs.
Of the 207 products, 72% (150) serve the primary care market and 69% (143) serve the mental health market.
|Consumer Outreach Technology Products
By Health & Human Service Market
|Primary Care
|150
|Mental Health
|143
|Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care
|136
|Non-Hospital Based Acute Care
|134
|Retail Clinics & Urgent Care
|124
|Addiction Treatment
|116
|Chronic Care Management
|115
|Long Term Services & Supports
|111
|Children & Family Services
|96
|Autism & I/DD Services
|95
|Social Services (including Homeless)
|78
|Adult Corrections Health Care
|74
|Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers
|61
|Juvenile Justice
|53
A comprehensive list of consumer outreach health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.
HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.
HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
