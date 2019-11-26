207 Consumer Outreach Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Gettysburg, Pa, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 207 that offer provider organization-consumer outreach functionality. Consumer outreach technology products are defined as solutions that support and enhance consumer outreach initiatives. Consumer outreach solutions can help connect consumers with their health care professional, track and report health measures, and relay important information to avoid potential emergency situations. This data can be relayed to consumers via texting, smartphone applications, or PC and tablet programs.

Of the 207 products, 72% (150) serve the primary care market and 69% (143) serve the mental health market.

Consumer Outreach Technology Products

By Health & Human Service Market Primary Care 150 Mental Health 143 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 136 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 134 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 124 Addiction Treatment 116 Chronic Care Management 115 Long Term Services & Supports 111 Children & Family Services 96 Autism & I/DD Services 95 Social Services (including Homeless) 78 Adult Corrections Health Care 74 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 61 Juvenile Justice 53

A comprehensive list of consumer outreach health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

