Revolutionizing Nicotine Consumption: Introducing 20NE® Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches

San Diego ,CA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

In an era where adult nicotine users seek socially acceptable alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco and vapor products, the search has intensified. Enter a game-changing innovation in modern oral nicotine (MON) technology: 20NE® (pronounced “21”) tobacco-free nicotine pouches.

Representing a groundbreaking advancement in this category, 20NE offers an exciting substitute to combustible tobacco, vape and other tobacco products. Launched in June 2019 under the leadership of CEO Vincent Schuman, 20NE aims to produce the most cutting-edge tobacco-free nicotine pouches. Schuman’s dedication to realizing this vision has been unwavering, driving the brand’s mission to dominate the modern oral nicotine market and expand its market share.

To support this milestone, 20NE has secured a groundbreaking national contract with Circle K, the premier convenience store chain boasting over 6,000 stores in the USA. This strategic partnership places 20NE at the forefront of convenience and accessibility, with its products readily available in every corner of the nation. Each can of 20NE contains 21 pouches, providing superior quality and value to the consumer.

With a range of flavors including very berry, wintergreen, glacier mint, chewy watermelon, citrus, and Naked (8mg strength), 20NE caters to diverse taste preferences. The Naked non-flavor pouch is also available for retailers and consumers in states where flavored nicotine products are restricted. Additional flavors and nicotine strengths are set to debut in the coming months.

Beyond Circle K, 20NE is stocked in over 4,000 independent convenience stores across the USA, and consumers can also purchase online through the brand’s website www.21tfn.com . This robust go-to-market strategy positions 20NE for success, introducing more consumers to a superior way to satisfy their nicotine cravings.

Can’t Smoke, Can’t Vape, Don’t Want To: It’s time for 20NE.

About 20NE Labs Inc.: Founded by pioneers in synthetic nicotine production, 20NE Labs specializes in providing 100% tobacco-free nicotine products to adult consumers seeking an alternative to other tobacco products. For more information, contact [email protected]. 20NE® is a registered trademark of 20NE Labs Inc., San Diego, CA. All Rights Reserved.

Source: 20NE Labs Inc.