Portico library has secured funding for plans to create dining, meeting, exhibition and educational spacesIt is arguably one of the most overlooked, least-known establishments in Manchester: an atmospheric 218-year-old library on top of a city centre pub in a building that resembles an ancient Greek temple.To find the Portico library people have to know where they are going. The entrance is not the building’s main one and visitors have to trudge up several flights of stairs, but once they get there, what a sight: it is a book-lined step back in history where you can almost hear the echoes of 19th-century Manchester radicals debating Corn Laws. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Nepal earthquake survivors dying in tents as temperatures plunge - December 29, 2023
- Myanmar becomes world’s biggest producer of opium, overtaking Afghanistan - December 29, 2023
- Many hostages released by Hamas still being treated for trauma - December 29, 2023