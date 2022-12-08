Customer Located in Murray County, OK

LITTLE RIVER, SC, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – PCT LTD (“PCTL” OTC Pink): 21st Century Energy Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of PCTL, announces a new customer in our Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) program. The project is in the Oil Creek formation, Murray County, OK.

Initial treatment of the well was performed by our partner, Maverick Energy Solutions, Holdenville, OK, using 21st Century Energy Solutions’ priority ECA “Super-Catholyte”.

The well is currently shut-in for a few days, as planned.

Our customer’s wells in the Oil Creek Formation typically have an initial production of five barrels per day with little or no water.

We will release additional information soon as the results become available to us.

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD (“PCTL”) focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation, 21st Century Healthcare, Inc. and 21st Century Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements.” Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL’s ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; benefits arising from the transfer of assets into the two subsidiaries; the ability of the subsidiaries to attract investment and strategic alliance opportunities; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

