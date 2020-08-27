Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 22nd Century Group to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

22nd Century Group to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) (“22nd Century” or “the Company”), a leading plant-based life science company driven by next generation plant biotechnology, today announced that the Company’s executive management team will present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 3 and 4, 2020.

The live webcast and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of 22nd Century’s website under Events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.

Please visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ to register for the conference.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading, plant-based, life science company that develops and provides unique, commercial solutions to the life science, consumer products, and pharmaceutical markets. Using plant genetic engineering and modern plant breeding techniques to create new, proprietary plants and intellectual property, 22nd Century seeks to enhance and broaden the consumer experience by providing natural, plant-derived ingredients to product formulators and manufacturers. In the tobacco plant, 22nd Century is able to modulate the levels of nicotine that naturally occur in the plant. With this technology, 22nd Century is poised to disrupt the global tobacco market with its proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes containing 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco and cigarettes. 22nd Century is applying its plant genetics expertise to the hemp/cannabis plant as well to develop new and proprietary varieties of hemp/cannabis with unique cannabinoid and terpene profiles and desirable agronomic traits. 22nd Century also owns or controls the rights to commercialize over 200 issued and pending patents related to the tobacco and hemp/cannabis plants.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn.

About LD Micro
Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at [email protected] or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:
Mei Kuo
22nd Century Group
(716) 300-1221
[email protected]

John Mills
ICR
(646) 277-1254
[email protected]

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
(646) 277-1283
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.