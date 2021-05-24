22nd Century to Participate in May and June 2021 Investor Conferences

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May and June 2021:

  • On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Stephens Food and Ag Disrupted Conference.
  • On Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 9:50 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
  • On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET, the Company will be present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational XI Conference.

The presentations and fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website under the Events subtab at: www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events.

Institutional investors and those invited to attend these virtual conference events may request one-on-one meetings with representatives of the Company, where offered, through the respective conference hosts or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations via [email protected]

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury, and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
[email protected]

