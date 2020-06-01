23 Winners Receive the 2020 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Breaking News
Westchester, IL, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced the 2020 winners of the MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, including three integrated delivery systems, five hospital systems, eight individual hospitals, two critical access hospitals and five physician practices.

HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

In congratulating the winners, HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, said, “During a time when many consumers have lost jobs and health insurance coverage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer-friendly business practices exemplified by our 2020 winners are more important than ever.”

Upon being notified they had received the award, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Vice President, Revenue Cycle and Treasurer Brad Gibson said, “We are honored to receive this award for revenue cycle excellence from our industry’s leaders at HFMA. Our team’s long-term goal has been to deliver world-class service to our cancer patients, physicians, nurses, researchers, educators, staffers and leaders. We are grateful to learn that our relentless pursuit of process improvements and dedication to our patients have resulted in this outstanding recognition.”

Winners of the 2020 MAP Award for High Performance include the following organizations: 

    Winning integrated delivery systems: 

  • Geisinger; Danville, Pa. 
  • Presbyterian Healthcare Services; Albuquerque, N.M. 
  • Saint Francis Health System; Tulsa, Okla. 

    Winning hospital systems: 

  • Bon Secours Mercy Health; Cincinnati, Ohio  
  • Cape Cod Healthcare; Hyannis, Mass.  
  • OhioHealth; Columbus, Ohio 
  • Spectrum Health; Grand Rapids, Mich.  
  • St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Edgewood, Ky. 

    Winning individual hospitals: 

  • CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System – Highland; Shreveport, La. 
  • Dignity Health Mercy General Hospital; Sacramento, Calif.  
  • Liberty Hospital; Liberty, Mo. 
  • Norton Healthcare, Norton Brownsboro Hospital; Louisville, Ky.  
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center; Birmingham, Ala.  
  • St. Mary Medical Center, A member of Trinity Health; Langhorne, Pa.  
  • The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Houston, Texas 
  • Unity Hospital; Rochester, N.Y. 

    Winning critical access hospitals: 

  • Buena Vista Regional Medical Center; Storm Lake, Iowa  
  • Greater Regional Health; Creston, Iowa 

    Winning physician practices: 

  • ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP; Tarrytown, N.Y. 
  • Graves-Gilbert Clinic; Bowling Green, Ky.  
  • Privia Medical Group; Arlington, Va. 
  • St. Elizabeth Physicians; Erlanger, Ky. 
  • Virginia Eye Institute; Richmond, Va. 

The award will be formally presented on July 17 during a virtual session of this year’s HFMA Annual Conference. 

About HFMA

With more than 56,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation’s premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care. 
 

CONTACT: Karen Thomas
Healthcare Financial Management Association
708-492-3377
[email protected]

