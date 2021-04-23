25 Best Testosterone Boosters in 2021: Natural Testosterone Boosting Supplements and Pills – FarrInstitute

San Francisco, CA, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When men reach midlife, they sometimes experience signs of low testosterone (LT) or testosterone deficiency (TD). This includes loss of libido, fatigue, loss of muscle mass, depression, and other nonspecific symptoms.

Age and declining health are the two most common causes of low testosterone. However, factors such as damage to the testicles, obesity, metabolic syndrome, and medication can also influence the levels of this hormone. It is always best to consult a healthcare practitioner before self-diagnosing as low testosterone levels can have many signs and symptoms.

For those who experience symptoms but do not have official low testosterone or a TD diagnosis, it is possible to increase testosterone levels in men through taking a testosterone boosting supplement.

The Best Testosterone Boosters Reviewed

1. TestoGen – Strongest Testosterone Booster Overall

TestoGen is a powerful test booster that increases muscle size, stamina, and strength. It only uses premium natural ingredients to increase testosterone levels. There are no side effects when taken according to the directions.

Reviewers all mention that they’ve experienced an increase in energy levels and mood. Users lose weight and gain muscle after using the product for a couple of weeks. Every reviewer highly recommends TestoGen because it does not have any side effects.

Pros

Builds strength

Decreases body fat

Increases energy, focus, and mood

No side effects

Cons

It can be expensive for some users

Overall, TestoGen is the best product to boost testosterone that you can find on the market at the moment. And the positive reviews from satisfied customers are all the proof you need.

2. PrimeMale

The name says it all. The second most effective and sought after testosterone booster is PrimeMale. Many users consider this product to be one of the most innovative supplements out there to naturally increase testosterone levels.

PrimeMale works exactly as it promises. It’s particularly excellent for men aged 30 years and above. It also doesn’t seem to have any negative side effects on its users and is safe for daily use.

PrimeMale aims to provide older audiences with increased testosterone levels within the shortest time possible. It allows its users to get that energy boost that they might have lost as a result of old age.

Pros

Mood stabilizer

Improved libido

More strength

Higher energy levels

Cons

The amount of ginseng in it might not be enough to benefit some users

PrimeMale easily ranks as the best product for males looking to boost testosterone and overall health.

3. TestoPrime

TestoPrime is the best testosterone booster to increase muscle growth. The ingredients used to make it are carefully selected and aimed at delivering the best quality possible to its user.

Most users consider this to be a better testosterone boosting supplement, especially since it doesn’t have any adverse side effects on its users.

Pros

– Increases muscle

– Reduces fatigue

– Promote healthy sleep

– Positively affects sex drive

Cons

– Some people have reported that it’s quite pricey compared to other products

4. TestoMax

This testosterone booster is especially suitable for those men who are focussed on muscle growth and strength building. It also helps in recovery and during bulking and cutting cycles.

When combined with diet and a strength-building routine, users will experience maximum benefits and gains from this product. Reviewers all mention that they are delighted with the gains.

Pros

– Adds bulk quickly

– No recurring charges

– Turbocharges recovery time

– A natural alternative to Sustanon

Cons

– Has narrow focus

– Not suitable for cutting weight

5. TestRX

TestRX ranks as the best product that’s specially formulated for increasing testosterone in older men. But it is also suitable for men of all ages who want to build muscle, have more energy, stamina, and strength.

It is made from all-natural ingredients and users should notice a difference in energy and stamina within a month. Visible changes usually occur between one and three months.

Pros

– Improves sleep

– Great for older men

– Good energy booster

– Replenishes important nutrients

Cons

– It’s been known to be relatively expensive

– Not as strong for younger men

6. Hunter Test

As one of the most well-known testosterone boosters on the market, Hunter Test is reasonably priced and delivers on what it promises. Being the last option in this list doesn’t make it any less important. If anything, most people consider Hunter Test to be quite a contender, especially when it comes to boosting energy levels at the gym.

Pros

– It’s excellent for boosting energy levels

– Helps release free testosterone

– Good value for money

– Stimula-free formula

Cons

– Still pretty new to the market

What are Testosterone Boosters?

Testosterone boosters are fairly self-explanatory. They can be found as an individual product or part of a formulation.

Natural testosterone supplements are especially beneficial for those who have testosterone levels that are lower than the amount needed for optimal performance. As a result, many athletes and sports enthusiasts have incorporated them as part of their supplement stack.

Testosterone boosters provide users with several health benefits that range from gaining muscle mass to increasing sexual drive and helping erectile dysfunction. It’s also known to improve athletic performance, stamina, and endurance. Even non-athletes have experienced a boost in confidence and energy by increasing their natural testosterone levels.

Natural Testosterone Boosting Vitamins and Supplements

If you don’t want to buy a prepackaged testosterone boosting supplement, you can try to increase your low testosterone levels using certain vitamins.

These are the ingredients in most popular supplements; they’re usually cheaper when sold on their own, but the fact that you’re only getting a single nutrient in each bottle limits their effectiveness somewhat.

1. D-Aspartic Acid

D-aspartic acid increases luteinizing hormones, which causes your body to release free testosterone. It also improves your sperm quality, making D-aspartic acid an excellent choice for increasing libido.

2. Tribulus Terrestris

This herb is supposed to be helpful for erectile dysfunction. There have been studies that have shown it improves T-levels in men who are naturally low, but those with normal levels will likely see no benefit from it.

3. Vitamin D

A lack of vitamin D has been associated with low levels of testosterone. That should come as no surprise, as vitamin D is produced when your body is exposed to sunlight. Modern jobs that keep men inside all day do them no favors when it comes to producing this testosterone-friendly nutrient.

4. Ginger

This common spice can improve your production of testosterone while also reducing inflammation, which can hurt your hormone levels. You have to take a lot of it for it to work, though.

5. Zinc

Zinc is excellent for increasing your sperm count, and improving your sexual health can improve your overall T-levels. It also helps you recover from intense exercise, so you can work out harder and get bigger in no time.

6. Ashwagandha

This Indian herb helps your body adapt to stress and anxiety, both of which can sap your energy and leave you unable to perform. Beyond turbocharging your T-levels, it can help you shred that pesky belly fat, too.

7. DHEA

DHEA does double duty as a testosterone producer and estrogen blocker. It’s one of the most-proven supplements on the market, making it one of the top standalone ingredients you can take.

8. Fenugreek

Fenugreek also limits how well your body can convert testosterone into estrogen. It’s one of the top ingredients around for both sexual health and increasing energy levels.

Testosterone Boosting Foods

Supplements aren’t your only option for boosting low testosterone levels. The food you eat plays a big part in how well your body produces hormones as well.

Changing your diet won’t necessarily provide the same kind of results as taking one of the top testosterone products, but it can help the supplements work even better. These foods will improve your overall health as well.

1. Oysters

Long known as a miracle worker for your libido, oysters are full of zinc. That should help you produce higher-quality sperm, as well as boost the frequency and quality of your erections.

2. Leafy Green Vegetables

Veggies like spinach and kale are full of magnesium, which can help your body produce more testosterone. However, it’s most effective in active individuals, so it requires a bit of putting the cart before the horse.

3. Pomegranates

They may be hard to eat — but they may make you hard if you eat them, too. They’re great for improving sexual function, not to mention reducing stress levels.

4. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil is filled with antioxidants, which helps keep your heart healthy and blood pumping to all the right places. There’s also some evidence that it could stimulate the production of testosterone in healthy guys.

5. Fish and Fish Oil

Like olive oil, fish oil is full of healthy antioxidants. It can improve the quality of your semen and possibly even elevate your testosterone levels.

6. Fortified Plant Milks

Milk has quite a bit of vitamin D in it, making it a good choice for men who aren’t getting enough sunshine. Rather than drink cow juice, though, go for almond, soy, hemp, or flax milk.

7. Onions

Onions are filled with nutrients that your body needs to synthesize testosterone. However, seeing the benefits involves drinking onion juice, so you’ll have to decide just how badly you want to elevate your T-levels.

Symptoms of Decreased Testosterone Levels

The symptoms of low testosterone can vary and might be confused with symptoms that indicate other health conditions. It’s always best to consult a healthcare practitioner to help determine the factors that may cause the following signs of testosterone levels being low.

1. Increased Body Fat

In general, if healthy lifestyle practices are in place and a person is still gaining weight, then that’s an indication that hormone levels might be out of balance.

Men can also develop gynecomastia, a condition where testosterone levels are low and estrogen is too high resulting in a swelling of the breast tissue in males.

2. Reduced Muscle Mass

As people get older, muscle mass decreases. Often, the natural reduction in testosterone levels plays a big part in this. If a strength and nutrition program is in place and being followed, and muscle mass is decreasing, this is an indication that low testosterone may be to blame.

3. Mood Swings

Another visible sign of a low testosterone count is sudden mood changes. People who suffer from LT may find themselves in unexplained bouts of depression, irritability, or lack of focus.

4. Reduction of Testicle Size

Although it is entirely normal for testicles to shrink, especially during cold temperatures, it’s not always normal for them to look small all the time. Any indication that testicles are constantly smaller than their usual size, might indicate a lack of testosterone.

5. Difficulties in Sustaining an Erection

Testosterone signals to the brain to stimulate the production of nitric oxide. This is what sets off a chain reaction that results in an erection. Any difficulty in sustaining an erection, without any other explanation, could indicate low T levels. If someone suffers from erectile dysfunction, it is recommended that they seek expert medical advice.

6. Low Sex Drive

Testosterone plays a critical role in libido. When interest in sex starts to dwindle and there is no other reason for it, it could mean that your levels of testosterone are dropping.

Benefits of Using Testosterone Boosters

Generally, most testosterone supplements are manufactured using the same natural ingredients. However, these ingredients are often used in different amounts. Manufacturers also use different, patented technologies which is why results and price varies.

In nearly every natural testosterone booster, you will find these ingredients:

Vitamin D

Vitamin K

Magnesium and zinc

Vitamin B

Nettle Root or Nettle Leaf

Boron

Ginseng

D-Aspartic Acid

The above ingredients will not only help increase testosterone levels but are also good for overall health.

Here are some of the health benefits to taking one of the above testosterone supplements.

1. Improved Blood Circulation

T-hormones promote red blood cell production in the body. This concurrently ensures that there is a sufficient supply of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles. Testosterone also plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system and heart. A lack of testosterone can lead to the development of heart-related problems.

2. Better Bone Density

If not maintained through a healthy lifestyle, bone density and health will deteriorate. Very low bone density can lead to other complications like osteoporosis. This can affect athletic performance and increase the chance of injury.

Testosterone supplements help to reduce and sometimes prevent bone density decline when taken in the right dosage. This enhances physical performance even for older athletes.

3. Leaner Muscle

One of the main health benefits of taking a testosterone booster is that it stimulates muscle growth. If that’s not enough, these boosters are also efficient at burning off excessive fat. Thus testosterone supplements can help build muscle and lose fat, resulting in a ripped physique.

4. Enhanced Mood

Low T levels can cause a lack of energy and mood swings. Testosterone boosters can help stabilize mood and enhance energy and confidence.

5. Better Sex Drive

Testosterone boosters will naturally enhance libido. And in combination with the above health benefits, users will also find themselves performing better and feeling more confident in bed.

The Bottom Line

While testosterone tends to decline with age, it may also be a sign of other health issues. It’s always best to consult a healthcare practitioner to narrow down the cause of the symptoms. If you have a clean bill of health and testosterone is on the low side, then taking one of our top 6 natural testosterone boosters may well be the solution. Users of all the above products rave about increased energy, loss of fat, increased muscle mass, and overall confidence.

