$25 Billion Amino Acids Markets, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The "Global Amino Acids Market – Products and Applications" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Worldwide demand for Amino Acids is expected to maintain a marginally faster market value CAGR, compared to volumes growth, of 5.6% over 2017-2022 and reach a projected US$25.6 billion by 2022 from an estimated US$19.5 billion in 2017

Animal Feed constitutes the largest, as also the fastest, growing application for Amino Acids globally, consumption value of which is slated to compound annually at 6.9% over 2017-2022 in reaching a projected US$10.4 billion by 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market for Amino Acids, in terms of both volume and value and is estimated at US$9.6 billion in 2017, which is also likely to record the fastest 2017-2022 CAGRs of 6% in terms of market value and 5.5% in terms of volume consumption. Meanwhile, South America is projected to record the similar growth rates during the same analysis period at par with Asia-Pacific.

Research Findings & Coverage

Worldwide Amino Acids market is analyzed in this report for its product segments/sub-types and end-use applications

The report exclusively analyzes each end-use sector by amino acid type for its consumption in terms of both volume and value

Animal protein demand to spur the Amino Acids usage growth in compound feed production

BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan

Burgeoning opportunities for Amino Acids in high growth aquaculture industry

The study enlightens the market for specialty amino acids, which include high growth amino acids such as L-Valine, L-Leucine and L-Isoleucine, globally and in each region/country

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled – 95

The industry guide includes the contact details for 227 companies

Product Outline

L-Glutamic Acid/MSG

L-Lysine

Methionine

L-Threonine

L-Tryptophan

Glycine

L-Phenylalanine

L-Aspartic Acid

Specialty Amino Acids L-Glutamine L-Cysteine L-Arginine L-Alanine L-Proline L-Valine L-Leucine L-Isoleucine L-Tyrosine



End-use applications of Amino Acids analyzed comprise the following:

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Pharma & Health Care

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends

5. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. South America

5. Rest Of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

