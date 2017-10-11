$25 Billion Amino Acids Markets, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Amino Acids Market – Products and Applications” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
Worldwide demand for Amino Acids is expected to maintain a marginally faster market value CAGR, compared to volumes growth, of 5.6% over 2017-2022 and reach a projected US$25.6 billion by 2022 from an estimated US$19.5 billion in 2017
Animal Feed constitutes the largest, as also the fastest, growing application for Amino Acids globally, consumption value of which is slated to compound annually at 6.9% over 2017-2022 in reaching a projected US$10.4 billion by 2022.
Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market for Amino Acids, in terms of both volume and value and is estimated at US$9.6 billion in 2017, which is also likely to record the fastest 2017-2022 CAGRs of 6% in terms of market value and 5.5% in terms of volume consumption. Meanwhile, South America is projected to record the similar growth rates during the same analysis period at par with Asia-Pacific.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Worldwide Amino Acids market is analyzed in this report for its product segments/sub-types and end-use applications
- The report exclusively analyzes each end-use sector by amino acid type for its consumption in terms of both volume and value
- Animal protein demand to spur the Amino Acids usage growth in compound feed production
- BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan
- Burgeoning opportunities for Amino Acids in high growth aquaculture industry
- The study enlightens the market for specialty amino acids, which include high growth amino acids such as L-Valine, L-Leucine and L-Isoleucine, globally and in each region/country
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled – 95
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 227 companies
Product Outline
- L-Glutamic Acid/MSG
- L-Lysine
- Methionine
- L-Threonine
- L-Tryptophan
- Glycine
- L-Phenylalanine
- L-Aspartic Acid
- Specialty Amino Acids
- L-Glutamine
- L-Cysteine
- L-Arginine
- L-Alanine
- L-Proline
- L-Valine
- L-Leucine
- L-Isoleucine
- L-Tyrosine
End-use applications of Amino Acids analyzed comprise the following:
- Animal Feed
- Food & Beverages
- Pharma & Health Care
- Nutraceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. South America
5. Rest Of World
Part C: Guide to the Industry
Part D: Annexure
Companies Mentioned
