$25 Billion Amino Acids Markets, 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Amino Acids Market – Products and Applications” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Worldwide demand for Amino Acids is expected to maintain a marginally faster market value CAGR, compared to volumes growth, of 5.6% over 2017-2022 and reach a projected US$25.6 billion by 2022 from an estimated US$19.5 billion in 2017

Animal Feed constitutes the largest, as also the fastest, growing application for Amino Acids globally, consumption value of which is slated to compound annually at 6.9% over 2017-2022 in reaching a projected US$10.4 billion by 2022.

Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market for Amino Acids, in terms of both volume and value and is estimated at US$9.6 billion in 2017, which is also likely to record the fastest 2017-2022 CAGRs of 6% in terms of market value and 5.5% in terms of volume consumption. Meanwhile, South America is projected to record the similar growth rates during the same analysis period at par with Asia-Pacific.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Worldwide Amino Acids market is analyzed in this report for its product segments/sub-types and end-use applications
  • The report exclusively analyzes each end-use sector by amino acid type for its consumption in terms of both volume and value
  • Animal protein demand to spur the Amino Acids usage growth in compound feed production
  • BCAA Enriched Foods Claimed to Extend Lifespan
  • Burgeoning opportunities for Amino Acids in high growth aquaculture industry
  • The study enlightens the market for specialty amino acids, which include high growth amino acids such as L-Valine, L-Leucine and L-Isoleucine, globally and in each region/country
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled – 95
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 227 companies

Product Outline

  • L-Glutamic Acid/MSG
  • L-Lysine
  • Methionine
  • L-Threonine
  • L-Tryptophan
  • Glycine
  • L-Phenylalanine
  • L-Aspartic Acid
  • Specialty Amino Acids
    • L-Glutamine
    • L-Cysteine
    • L-Arginine
    • L-Alanine
    • L-Proline
    • L-Valine
    • L-Leucine
    • L-Isoleucine
    • L-Tyrosine

End-use applications of Amino Acids analyzed comprise the following:

  • Animal Feed
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharma & Health Care
  • Nutraceuticals
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends

5. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. South America

5. Rest Of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

Companies Mentioned

  • Adisseo France S.A.S
  • Ajinomoto Co., Ltd.
  • Ajinomoto Co., , Ltd.
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S.
  • Ajinomoto Heartland, Inc.
  • Ajinomoto North America, Inc.
  • Ajinomoto do Brazil Industria e Comercio de Alimentos Ltda
  • Amino Gmbh
  • Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • BCF Life Sciences
  • Baoding Mantong Fine Chemistry Co., Ltd.
  • Biokyowa Inc.
  • CJ Bio America
  • CJ CheilJedang
  • CJ CheilJedang Corporation
  • CJ Haide (Ningbo) Biotech Co., Ltd.
  • CJ Liao Cheng Biotech Co., Ltd.
  • CJ Shenyang Biotech Co., Ltd.
  • CJ do Brasil Ltda
  • Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Chattem Chemicals, Inc.
  • China Bbca Group Corporation
  • Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Daesang Corporation
  • Donbioteh LLC
  • Evonik (Sea) Pte Ltd
  • Evonik Agroferm Zrt.
  • Evonik Corporation
  • Evonik Degussa Antwerpen NV
  • Evonik Fermas s.r.o.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Flamma S.P.A.
  • Flexible Solutions International, Inc.
  • Fufeng Group Company Limited
  • Fujian Maidan Biology Group Co. Ltd.
  • Fuyang Dongchen Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
  • Hebei Donghua Chemical Group
  • Hebei Huayang Amino Acids Group Company Limited
  • Henan HDF Chemical Company, Ltd.
  • Henan Julong Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Hubei Provincial Bafeng Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Share Co., Ltd.
  • Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
  • IRIS Biotech Gmbh (Germany)
  • Jiangsu Xinhanling Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Jinyao Ruida (Xuchang) Biology Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Jizhou Huaheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Kemin Industries, Inc.
  • Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.
  • Linghua Group Limited
  • Livzon Group Fuzhou Fuxing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.
  • Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.
  • NB Group Ltd
  • Newtrend Group
  • Newtrend Group
  • Ningbo Create-Bio Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Ningbo Haishuo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Protein Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Rika Co., Ltd.
  • Novus International, Inc.
  • PT.Cheil Jedang Indonesia
  • Prinova Group LLC
  • Prioskolye CJSC
  • Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.
  • Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-Tech Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd
  • Shandong Zhenxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
  • Shanghai Kyowa Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
  • Shantou Jiahe Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Shijiazhuang Shixing Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
  • Shijiazhuang Zexing Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
  • Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Showa Denko K.K.
  • Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
  • Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc. Zhaoqing Guangdong
  • Stauber Performance Ingredients, Inc.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
  • Sunrise Nutrachem Group
  • Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.
  • Vedan International (Holdings) Limited
  • Vitasweet Co., Ltd.
  • Volzhsky Orgsynthese, JSC
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Wuhan Grand Hoyo Co., Ltd.
  • Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
  • Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering Co. Ltd.
  • Yichang Sanxia Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dp6nb8/global_amino

Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
