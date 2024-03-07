A new Biden administration rule that sets tougher standards for deadly soot pollution faced a barrage of legal challenges Wednesday, as 25 Republican-led states and a host of business groups filed lawsuits seeking to block the rule in court.
Twenty-four states, led by attorneys general from Kentucky and West Virginia, filed a joint challenge stating the new Environmental Protection Agency rule would raise costs for manufacturers, utilities and families and could block new manufacturing
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- 25 states sue over EPA soot pollution rule: ‘Biden’s radical green agenda’ - March 7, 2024
- After Michigan primary, Democrats watch for Biden to thread the needle on Israel and Gaza - March 7, 2024
- North Carolina schools chief loses Republican primary to home-schooling parent critical of ‘radical agendas’ - March 7, 2024