252 Scheduling Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 252 that offer scheduling functionality. Scheduling technology products are defined as systems that assist in recording and tracking patient and consumer attendance information, including appointments and medical treatments.Types of systems include human resources and appointment software solutions.
Of the 252 products, 65% (165) serve the mental health market and 64% (161) serve the primary care market.
|Scheduling Technology Products
By Health & Human Service Market
|Mental Health
|165
|Primary Care
|161
|Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care
|143
|Non-Hospital Based Acute Care
|142
|Addiction Treatment
|131
|Retail Clinics & Urgent Care
|125
|Chronic Care Management
|113
|Long Term Services & Supports
|113
|Autism & I/DD Services
|110
|Children & Family Services
|98
|Social Services (including Homeless)
|82
|Adult Corrections Health Care
|73
|Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers
|66
|Juvenile Justice
|58
A comprehensive list of scheduling health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.
HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.
HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.
