252 Scheduling Technology Solutions Available In The Health & Human Service Field Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 252 that offer scheduling functionality. Scheduling technology products are defined as systems that assist in recording and tracking patient and consumer attendance information, including appointments and medical treatments.Types of systems include human resources and appointment software solutions.

Of the 252 products, 65% (165) serve the mental health market and 64% (161) serve the primary care market.

Scheduling Technology Products
By Health & Human Service Market
Mental Health 165
Primary Care 161
Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 143
Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 142
Addiction Treatment 131
Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 125
Chronic Care Management 113
Long Term Services & Supports 113
Autism & I/DD Services 110
Children & Family Services 98
Social Services (including Homeless) 82
Adult Corrections Health Care 73
Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 66
Juvenile Justice 58

A comprehensive list of scheduling health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org  connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

CONTACT: Kim Bond
OPEN MINDS
877-350-6463
[email protected]
