Decatur, Alabama, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daikin America’s Japanese celebration returns for the 26th year next month bringing with it a night of family-friendly fun and an incredible cultural experience for the city of Decatur. The Daikin Festival offers festivalgoers of all ages an opportunity to experience Japanese culture through live music, games, exhibits and Asian-inspired food. The free event is set for Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Point Mallard Park in Decatur.

This year the Daikin Festival will highlight favorite happenings from previous years plus new activities. Guests without a Happi coat will be about to receive one at the festival for free while supplies last. Everyone who already owns a Happi Coat is encouraged to wear his or hers to the festival and participate in the festival in traditional Japanese style.

A favorite year after year is the performance by the Daikin Taiko Drum Team. There will be an exciting musical performance by the Natchez Trace Band and traditional Japanese folk music, in which everyone is encouraged to participate.

Along with traditional festival food such as chicken fingers, barbeque sandwiches, pizza, ice cream and soft drinks, festivalgoers are treated to Cajun jambalaya and Japanese Yakisoba, a stir-fried mix of noodles, cabbage, carrots and beef. A new Japanese sweet treat that will be featured at this year’s festival is Daifukumochi. All food and drinks are free of charge.

There will be a kids’ zone with inflatables, face painting and fun games with prizes. There will be door prizes given away throughout the evening, with an exciting grand prize given away at 8:45 p.m. To register for the door prizes guests will scan a QR code with their phone, enter their name and phone number and submit. QR codes will be placed throughout the festival area. Winners must be present to receive prizes. The festivities conclude with a fireworks display by PYRO SHOWS at the end of the evening.

Festivalgoers also have the opportunity to learn more about Daikin America from various displays and exhibits. Other displays include information on the Daikin Homestay Program, a program where area students and teachers travel to Japan for a ten-day stay in the homes of Daikin employees.

For safety and security purposes, no bags, backpacks, large purses, wagons or strollers, or drones will be allowed at the event.

For more information on the Daikin Festival, contact Sabian Russel at 256.306.5000.

About Daikin America, Inc.

Daikin America is a leading global supplier of PTFE Molding and Fine Powders and Dispersions. Daikin also specializes in FEP, PFA, ETFE, PCTFE, EFEP, Fluoroelastomers and Unidyne oil and water repellents. Daikin also is home of one of the largest solar power installations in Alabama. Daikin is committed to good corporate citizenship, providing new employment opportunities at its various sites. For more information, visit www.daikin-america.com.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2020 exceeded $239 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.2 million. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 2,557 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $62 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit http://www.visitdecatural.org.

CONTACT: Danielle Gibson Decatur Morgan County Tourism 256-350-2028 dgibson@decaturcvb.org