Breaking News
Home / Top News / 270Surgical Ltd. Announces Podium Presentation of New Data for its SurroundScope System at the SAGES 2020 Annual Meeting on April 2nd

270Surgical Ltd. Announces Podium Presentation of New Data for its SurroundScope System at the SAGES 2020 Annual Meeting on April 2nd

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

NETANYA, Israel and DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 270Surgical Ltd. (the “Company”) announced today that an abstract featuring new data for its SurroundScope System was selected for a podium presentation at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Annual Meeting, which is taking place from April 1st – 4th at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.

Podium Presentation Details:
Title: SurroundScope – The introduction of wide-angle 270-degree laparoscopy
Conf. Session: Emerging Technology Session
Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 2nd

About the SurroundScope System

The SurroundScope System consists of a hardware, software and electro-optic solution that incorporates a myriad of lenses at the distal end of the scope. The result is a specialty laparoscopic system that addresses three long-standing challenges in laparoscopy, including restricted field-of-view, surgical smoke (plume), and lens fogging. The SurroundScope is the first marketable laparoscope that offers up to a 270-degree field-of-view, which is an increase of 200% compared to other laparoscopes in the market. This expanded field-of-view is expected to have considerable implications for procedures performed within the disciplines of general surgery, trauma, OBGYN, and thoracic surgery.

About 270Surgical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, 270Surgical is a medical device company that developed the SurroundScope System, an innovative laparoscopic camera system. The SurroundScope System is the first laparoscopic system to offer a 270-degree field-of-view. The SurroundScope received FDA clearance in November 2019, and is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in the second half of 2020. For more information, please visit www.270Surgical.com.

Media & Investors:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
T: 212.915.2568
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.