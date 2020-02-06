270Surgical Ltd. Announces Podium Presentation of New Data for its SurroundScope System at the SAGES 2020 Annual Meeting on April 2nd

NETANYA, Israel and DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 270Surgical Ltd. (the “Company”) announced today that an abstract featuring new data for its SurroundScope System was selected for a podium presentation at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Annual Meeting, which is taking place from April 1st – 4th at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.

Podium Presentation Details: Title: SurroundScope – The introduction of wide-angle 270-degree laparoscopy Conf. Session: Emerging Technology Session Date and Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 2nd

About the SurroundScope System

The SurroundScope System consists of a hardware, software and electro-optic solution that incorporates a myriad of lenses at the distal end of the scope. The result is a specialty laparoscopic system that addresses three long-standing challenges in laparoscopy, including restricted field-of-view, surgical smoke (plume), and lens fogging. The SurroundScope is the first marketable laparoscope that offers up to a 270-degree field-of-view, which is an increase of 200% compared to other laparoscopes in the market. This expanded field-of-view is expected to have considerable implications for procedures performed within the disciplines of general surgery, trauma, OBGYN, and thoracic surgery.

About 270Surgical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, 270Surgical is a medical device company that developed the SurroundScope System, an innovative laparoscopic camera system. The SurroundScope System is the first laparoscopic system to offer a 270-degree field-of-view. The SurroundScope received FDA clearance in November 2019, and is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in the second half of 2020. For more information, please visit www.270Surgical.com .