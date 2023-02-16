AARC Announces Recipients of Distinguished Apex Recognition Award

Irving, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) has named 29 organizations from across the U.S. as recipients of the 2023-2024 Apex Recognition Award. These award recipients are members of an elite group of respiratory care departments and educational programs from across the U.S. who have met the stringent quality, clinical practice, or educational program criteria of the award.

The designation exemplifies best practices in the profession and promotes patient safety and outcomes by providing access to respiratory therapists who deliver high-quality respiratory care.

Award Winners:

Acute Care Hospital Category

Arkansas Children’s Hospital (third award term)

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Children’s Hospital of Orange County (third award term)

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (second award term)

ChristianaCare (third award term)

Emory University Hospital

Luminis Health, Anne Arundel Medical Center (second award term)

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Nemours Children’s Health — Delaware **

North Shore University Hospital — Northwell Health *, ** (third award term)

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital *, ** (third award term)

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Rush University Medical Center (fourth award term)

University Health System — Pediatric Respiratory Care Department

University of Maryland Medical Center (second award term)

The Valley Hospital (fourth award term)

VA Maryland Health Care System — Baltimore VA Medical Center

WellSpan York Hospital (third award term)

Educational Program

Boise State University, program #520007 *** (second award term)

Georgia State University, program #200162 *** (third award term)

Gwynedd Mercy University, program #200274

Loma Linda University, program #200161 (second award term)

The Ohio State University School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, program #200167

Rush University, program #220572 *** (third award term)

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, program #200176 (second award term)

University of Missouri – Columbia, program #200033 (second award term)

University of Missouri at Mercy Hospital, program #300006 (second award term)

The University of Texas Medical Branch, School of Health Professions, program #200413

West Chester University/Bryn Mawr Hospital, program #200313 (second award term)

* - 100% AARC Membership

** - 100% RRT Credential

*** - 100% Master’s Degree or Higher

The AARC Apex Recognition Award was developed in 2017 for the AARC Board of Directors to recognize respiratory care departments that exhibit high-quality patient care.

“Whether in the classroom with students or at the bedside with patients, respiratory care teams dedicate themselves to delivering excellent care,” said AARC President Carl Hinkson, MSc, RRT, RRT-ACCS, RRT-NPS, FAARC. “Earning the Apex Recognition award is a tremendous honor. It shows how these teams reach ambitious standards, proving to be stellar examples of the RT profession. Congratulations to our 2023-2024 Apex Recognition Award recipients.”

The AARC is dedicated to supporting the respiratory care profession. The Apex award program distinguishes facilities for their commitment to excellence in professional development, evidence-based care, patient safety, patient satisfaction and quality improvement. The Apex Recognition Award includes five categories for recognition: acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, home medical equipment (HME) companies, educational programs, and dedicated transport teams.

