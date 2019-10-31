2Checkout COO Erich Litch to Speak at Subscription Show 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Digital commerce provider executive to talk about the challenges of going global and the right global commerce strategy for a subscription business

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is pleased to announce that Erich Litch, the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, has been selected to speak at the Subscription Show 2019, a flagship event exclusively focused on subscriptions. 2Checkout is also a gold sponsor and exhibitor at the conference, taking place on Nov 4-6, at Seaport World Trade Center in Boston.

Produced by Subscription Insider as an extension to Subscription Summit, Subscription Show 2019 announces itself as the industry-leading hub for subscription businesses, and will reunite practitioners, experts, solution providers, and researchers in the field.

The event agenda is built around five key tracks for the subscription economy: business strategy; product strategy and technology; recurring payments; acquisition and analytics; and retention and onboarding. The Subscription Show also features 70 breakout sessions – learning sessions, workshops, and case studies. Networking opportunities will also be taken to the next level with various events including sit-down dinners, meet-ups, and one-on-one meetings.

Erich Litch will deliver his presentation on “Going Global: What is the Right Global Commerce Strategy for Your Subscription Business?” during the second day of the event, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 2:15 PM, as part of the recurring payment success track. Key takeaways of his presentation will include, among others, expansion planning in new markets and localization strategies. In addition, Litch will host a learning session navigating the unique issues of going global as a subscription business.

Join the 2Checkout team at Booth #200 and gain insights into how our all-in-one monetization platform can help your recurring-revenue business scale up by improving Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) and retention, as well as preventing churn. Learn how you can manage subscriptions and support customers while dealing with invoices and billing using 2Checkout’s subscription management and revenue recovery tools.

To meet our team at the Subscription Show in Boston, schedule a meeting here! A 30% discount on Subscription Show tickets is also granted for all meeting requests. For more information on the event’s agenda and speakers, consult the dedicated Subscription Show 2019 website.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Delia Ene, 2Checkout

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654
