2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors Set New Standard for the Modern Datacenter with Record-Breaking Performance and Significant TCO Savings

— AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processors set 80 performance world records1, provide 2X the performance compared to the previous generation2 and deliver an estimated 25% to 50% lower TCO than competitive offerings3 —

— Google and Twitter join growing list of customers adopting AMD EPYC processors —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a launch event today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) was joined by an expansive ecosystem of datacenter partners and customers to introduce the 2 nd Generation AMD EPYC ™ family of processors that deliver performance leadership across a broad number of enterprise, cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors feature up to 64 “Zen 2” cores in leading-edge 7nm process technology to deliver record-setting performance while helping reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 50% across numerous workloads4. At the event, Google and Twitter announced new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor deployments and HPE and Lenovo announced immediate availability of new platforms.

“Today, we set a new standard for the modern datacenter with the launch of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that deliver record-setting performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership across a broad set of workloads,” said Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO, AMD. “Adoption of our new leadership server processors is accelerating with multiple new enterprise, cloud and HPC customers choosing EPYC processors to meet their most demanding server computing needs.”

2nd Gen EPYC Processors Expand the AMD Datacenter Customer and Partner Ecosystem

At the launch event, several customers and partners joined AMD on stage to discuss new AMD EPYC processor offerings:

Google announced it has deployed 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors in its internal infrastructure production datacenter environment and in late 2019 will support new general-purpose machines powered by 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors on Google Cloud Compute Engine as well;

Gen AMD EPYC processors across its datacenter infrastructure later this year, reducing TCO by 25%; Microsoft announced the preview of new Azure virtual machines for general purpose applications, as well as limited previews of cloud-based remote desktops and HPC workloads based on 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors today;

HPE announced continued support of the AMD EPYC processor family with plans to triple their AMD-based portfolio with a broad range of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor-based systems, including the HPE ProLiant DL385 and HPE ProLiant DL325 servers;

Cray announced The Air Force Weather Agency will be using a Cray Shasta system with 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to provide comprehensive terrestrial and space weather information to the U.S. Air Force and Army;

Gen AMD EPYC processors; VMware and AMD announced a close collaboration to deliver support for new security and other features of the high-performance 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors within VMware vSphere.

“AMD 2nd Gen EPYC processors will help us continue to do what we do best in our datacenters: innovate,” said Bart Sano, Google vice president of Engineering. “Its scalable compute, memory and I/O performance will expand our ability to drive innovation forward in our infrastructure and will give Google Cloud customers the flexibility to choose the best VM for their workloads.”

Designed for Modern Workloads: Enterprise, Cloud and HPC

Second Gen AMD EPYC™ processors are specifically designed for modern datacenter workloads, providing customers an ideal combination of features to help unlock performance and redefine economics in virtualization, cloud, HPC and enterprise applications.

For the enterprise datacenter, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors offer up to 83% better Java application performance5, up to 43% better SAP SD 2 Tier performance6 than the competition and provide world record performance on Real Time Analytics with Hadoop7.

For modern cloud and virtualization workloads, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors deliver world record virtualization8 performance that redefines datacenter economics.

For HPC, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors offer an unmatched combination of record-setting floating point performance9 and the most DRAM memory10 and I/O bandwidth in its class to supercharge HPC workloads, including up to 2x better performance in computational fluid dynamics11 and up to 72% higher performance structural analysis12.

AMD Design Innovation Brings Breakthrough Architecture for the Datacenter

The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor combines leadership performance, architecture and security features to meet the most demanding challenges facing the datacenter. Highlights of the AMD EPYC 7002 generation processor family include:

Leadership Performance: Featuring up to 64 “Zen 2” cores per SOC, 2 nd Gen EPYC processors deliver up to 23% more instructions per clock (IPC) per core on server workloads 13 and up to 4X more L3 Cache compared to the previous generation.

Featuring up to 64 “Zen 2” cores per SOC, 2 Gen EPYC processors deliver up to 23% more instructions per clock (IPC) per core on server workloads and up to 4X more L3 Cache compared to the previous generation. Leadership Architecture: The next-generation AMD Infinity Architecture pushes the boundaries for x86 performance and compute capabilities, giving customers access to the most I/O 14 and memory bandwidth 15 in its class, including PCIe Generation 4, to unleash the very latest in server performance.

The next-generation pushes the boundaries for x86 performance and compute capabilities, giving customers access to the most I/O and memory bandwidth in its class, including PCIe Generation 4, to unleash the very latest in server performance. Leadership Security Features: Delivering “hardened at the core” features based on a silicon embedded security subsystem and advanced security features like Secure Memory Encryption and Secure Encrypted Virtualization that help customers guard their most important assets and data.

A Growing Partner Ecosystem

The AMD EPYC ecosystem continues to grow with more than 60 partners supporting the launch on day one. The broad partner ecosystem including ODMs like Gigabyte and QCT, IHVs like Broadcom, Micron and Xilinx, and broad operating system support including Microsoft and multiple Linux distributions. For Linux Canonical, RedHat and SUSE collaborated with AMD to test and validate solutions based on the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors for a wide range of datacenter use cases. This validation helped the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor achieve more than 2X platforms in development compared to the 1st Gen EPYC processors.

You can read more about the expanding AMD EPYC ecosystem and the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor here at the AMD blog.

The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor-based systems are available now from the AMD EPYC ecosystem partners. Learn more about where to purchase those systems here.

Supporting Partner and Customer Quotes

“Twitter is committed to reducing our environmental impact of our datacenters by finding innovative ways to increase efficiency. The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor provides us the sweet spot of performance and energy consumption that we need to honor that commitment, while supporting the high traffic volume on our platform,” Jennifer Fraser, senior director of Engineering at Twitter. “Using the AMD EPYC 7702 processor we can scale out our compute clusters with more cores in less space using less power, which translates to a 25% lower TCO for Twitter.”

“Customers today are asking for secure, workload-optimized servers that can drive new experiences and value for their customers,” said Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, Volume Global Business Unit at HPE. “With the addition of new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™-equipped servers to our portfolio, HPE delivers an unprecedented number of world-record performance and efficiency results aligned to a wide range of cloud and datacenter workloads, and unmatched security capabilities. We will continue to deliver innovative products with AMD and look forward to building on our longstanding collaborative relationship.”

“As we enter a new era of computing, the exascale era, we’re seeing new workloads, new infrastructure, a new way of thinking – and this requires capabilities and performance like we get from our next-generation Shasta supercomputer combined with AMD EPYC processors,” said Peter Ungaro, president and CEO at Cray. “Since Cray announced support for AMD processors in our systems over a year ago, we’ve booked almost $800 million in AMD EPYC-based systems. With the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors connected via our new Slingshot system interconnect, we’re able to deliver the performance our customers require for the exascale era.”

“Today, through our expanded relationship with AMD, we are pushing boundaries on performance and efficiency in ways that will accelerate our customers’ intelligent transformation. Our new ThinkSystem solutions, powered by next-generation AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processors, allow users to store and access huge amounts of data,” said Doug Fisher, chief operating officer and senior vice president of Business Units, DCG Solutions, Lenovo. “The greater storage, processing and graphics capabilities unlock the potential of enhanced video security and other critical applications for edge and virtualized environments. A perfect example is video security in smart city, campus and mass transit environments where public safety organizations need that additional computing power in confined spaces using less energy so they can better monitor and analyze potential threats.”

“As workloads become more demanding and complex, Dell Technologies is focused on helping organizations succeed in dynamic environments using innovative and industry-leading server designs,” said Ravi Pendekanti, senior vice president of product management, Server & Infrastructure Systems, Dell Technologies. “Through close collaboration with AMD, we are addressing the demands of traditional, virtualized, hybrid and multi-cloud workloads with a broad portfolio of PowerEdge servers, including newly designed servers optimized for 2nd Generation AMD EPYC processors.”

“VMware and AMD’s ongoing engineering collaboration is focused on delivering optimal application performance and security for our mutual customers,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platform Business Unit, VMware. “We both see the value in driving security deeper into the infrastructure especially as modern IT infrastructure becomes more distributed. The Secure Encrypted Virtualization feature in the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor will help protect customers’ critical data across the multi-site datacenter fabric. Combined with AMD’s legendary processor performance, we expect our mutual customers will be able to gain efficiencies and security capabilities to power their workloads.”

2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ Processor Stack

Model # Cores Threads Base Freq (GHz) Max Boost Freq (GHz)16 Default TDP (w) L3 Cache (MB) 1Ku

Pricing 7742 64 128 2.25 3.40 225w17 256 $6,950 7702 64 128 2.00 3.35 200w 256 $6,450 7702P $4,425 7642 48 96 2.30 3.30 225w18 256 $4,775 7552 48 96 2.20 3.30 200w 192 $4,025 7542 32 64 2.90 3.40 225w19 128 $3,400 7502 32 64 2.50 3.35 180w 128 $2,600 7502P $2,300 7452 32 64 2.35 3.35 155w 128 $2,025 7402 24 48 2.80 3.35 180w 128 $1,783 7402P $1,250 7352 24 48 2.30 3.20 155w 128 $1,350 7302 16 32 3.00 3.30 155w 128 $978 7302P $825 7282 16 32 2.80 3.20 120w 64 $650 7272 12 24 2.90 3.20 120w 64 $625 7262 8 16 3.20 3.40 155w 128 $575 7252 8 16 3.10 3.20 120w 64 $475 7232P 8 16 3.10 3.20 120w 32 $450

About AMD

For 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) including the features, functionality, availability, timing, deployment and expectations of AMD’s future products, including the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC server processor family, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as “would,” “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative of these words and phrases, other variations of these words and phrases or comparable terminology. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this document are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this document and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; the ability of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GF) to satisfy AMD’s manufacturing requirements; the ability of third party manufactures to manufacture AMD’s products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; the ability of third party manufacturers to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD’s ability to introduce products on a timely basis with features and performance levels that provide value to its customers while supporting and coinciding with significant industry transitions; AMD’s inability to generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow or obtain external financing that may adversely impact its planned investments in research and development or other strategic investments; the loss of a significant customer; AMD’s ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; global economic and market uncertainty may adversely impact AMD’s business and operating results; AMD’s worldwide operations are subject to political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; potential security vulnerabilities that could have a material adverse effect on AMD; potential IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; AMD’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its debt obligations or meet its working capital requirements; AMD’s large amount of indebtedness could adversely affect its financial position and prevent it from implementing its strategy or fulfilling its contractual obligations; the restrictions imposed by agreement governing AMD’s notes and its secured revolving facility; the competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the potential dilutive effect of the 2.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 if converted; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; the market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD’s reliance on third-party companies for the design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD’s reliance on Microsoft Corporation and other software vendors’ support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD’s ability to repurchase its outstanding debt in the event of a change of control; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; future acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and/or investments could adversely affect AMD’s business; modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems may disrupt its business, processes and internal controls; the availability of essential equipment, materials or manufacturing processes; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; the efficiency of AMD’s supply chain as it responds to changes in customer demand for its products; AMD’s ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s stock price volatility; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations could adversely affect AMD; AMD’s ability to effectively control the sales of its products on the gray market; AMD’s ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property in the United States and abroad; current and future claims and litigation; and environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations that could result in additional costs and liabilities. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2019.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG corporation. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 For a complete list of world records see http://amd.com/worldrecords . ROM-169

2 Results as of 8/7/2019 using SPECrate(R)2017_int_base. The EPYC 7742 2P score is 654 on the SPECrate®2017_int_base, https://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2019q3/cpu2017-20190722-16242.html. EPYC 7601 2P score of 304 results at http://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2019q2/cpu2017-20190411-11817.pdf. 654 / 304 = 2.15 or 2x higher integer performance for the EPYC 7742. SPEC®, SPECrate® and SPEC CPU® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information. ROM-37

3 Based on 25% TCO improvement claimed by Twitter in EPYC Horizon presentation 8.7.2019; and AMD estimated TCO improvement of up to and 50% TCO in virtualized infrastructure. TCO-3

4 Comparison results calculated by AMD based on a hypothetical scenario hosting 2,560 virtual machines on 2-socket Intel Xeon 6242 (32 total cores) based systems versus AMD EPYC™ 7702P (64 total cores) based No Compromise Single Socket Systems, excluding software application costs. Each virtual machine is allocated one core and 8GB of DRAM, resulting in 80 Intel based systems (2,560/32) and 40 AMD EPYC based systems (2,560/64). System Configurations: Intel Xeon based servers in 2U Rack Mount chassis, with (2) Intel® Xeon® Gold 6242 2.8GHz base frequency, 16 cores/32 threads, (16) 16GB RDIMM DDR4 2933MT/s, Dual Rank DIMMs, (1) 480GB SSD SAS Mix Use drive, one dual port 10GbE ethernet adapter, dual hot swap power supplies w/cables, and OEM standard warranty with estimated price of $21,196 each for a total hardware acquisition price of $1,695,680. AMD EPYC based servers include – (40) 1U Rack Mount chassis with (1) AMD EPYC 7702P 2.0GHz base frequency, 64 cores/128 threads, (16) 32GB RDIMM DDR4 2933MT/s, Dual Rank DIMMs, (1) 480GB SSD SAS Mix Use drive, one dual port 10GbE ethernet adapter, dual hot swap power supplies w/cables, and OEM standard warranty with estimated price of $23,696 each for a total hardware acquisition price of $947,840. Estimated System Pricing: AMD Estimated Pricing based on select OEM list pricing as of 7/30/2019 for Intel based systems and AMD projected OEM list pricing as of 8/7/2019 for AMD EPYC based systems. Pricing is an AMD estimate only – actual system pricing will vary by system and by seller. Power cost estimate is an internal AMD estimate based on Intel Xeon based system input power – 498 watts, AMD EPYC-based system input power – 389 watts electricity cost calculated at $0.12/kw/hr with an assumed PUE of 2.0. Intel Xeon power cost/server/year is estimated at $1,047, AMD EPYC power cost/server/year is estimated at $818 for a three year total power cost of $251,280 and $98,040 for an estimated total power savings of 61%. Datacenter space costs include 160 U’s for Intel Xeon-based Systems or 4 Rack Cabinets and 40 U’s for AMD EPYC-based Systems or 1 Rack Cabinet – AMD internal estimate of Data Center space cost of $19,053 per cabinet per year results in 3 year space costs of $228,636 and $57,159 respectively – a 75% savings. Server Administration cost is calculated with an estimate of $85,795 per server administrator with a ratio of one server administrator per 30 servers resulting in 3 year estimated administration costs of $686,360 for 80 Intel Xeon-based Systems and $343,180 for 40 AMD EPYC-based systems – 50% savings. Licensing costs are calculated using VMware vSphere Enterprise Plus licensed per socket and priced as of 7/28/2019 on www.cdw.com at $3,612 each for a total 3-year cost of $577,920 for (80) Intel Xeon-based 2 socket systems and $144,480 for (40) AMD EPYC No Compromise Single Socket-based Systems. Total estimated 3 Year TCO as a result is $3,439,876 for Intel-based Systems and $1,590,699 for AMD EPYC-based systems resulting in an estimated TCO/VM/YR of $448 and $207 respectively – a 54% savings including virtualization management software licenses but excluding other software costs. This scenario contains many assumptions and estimates and, while based on AMD internal research and best approximations, should be considered an example for information purposes only, and not used as a basis for decision making over actual testing. TCO-2

5 A 2P EPYC 7742 powered server has a World Record 2P SPECjbb2015-MultiJVM Max max-jOPS score of 355,121 (SPECjbb2015-MultiJVM Critical scored 151,270 critical-jOPS), http://www.spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2019q3/jbb2015-20190717-00460.html as of August 7, 2019. The highest previous 2P max-jOPS score is 194,068 (SPECjbb2015-MultiJVM Critical scored 53,616 critical-jOPS) by an Intel 8280 server, https://www.spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2019q2/jbb2015-20190313-00374.html. SPEC® and SPECjbb® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information. ROM-107

6 An EPYC™ 7702 powered server has a World Record x86 2P SAP SD® 2 tier with Windows® Server score of 45,600 on Aug 7, 2019, https://www.sap.com/dmc/benchmark/2019/Cert19044, that is 43% (45600/ 31900 = 1.429) higher than the previous #1, an Intel Platinum 8180 powered server with a score of 31,900, https://www.sap.com/dmc/benchmark/2017/Cert17028.pdf. SAP® SD scores can be found at https://www.sap.com/dmc/exp/2018-benchmark-directory/#/sd, July 31, 2019. More information on SAP Standard Application Benchmarks go to https://www.sap.com/about/benchmark.html. ROM-128; An EPYC™ 7702 powered server has a World Record x86 2P SAP SD® 2 tier score of 45,600 on Aug 7, 2019, https://www.sap.com/dmc/benchmark/2019/Cert19044, that is 28% (45600/ 35505 = 1.284) higher than the previous #1, an Intel Platinum 8280 powered server with a score of 35,505, https://www.sap.com/dmc/benchmark/2019/Cert19026.pdf. SAP® SD scores can be found at https://www.sap.com/dmc/exp/2018-benchmark-directory/#/sd, July 31, 2019. More information on SAP Standard Application Benchmarks go to https://www.sap.com/about/benchmark.html. ROM-129

7 Results as of 8/7/2019. EPYC™ 7502P result published at TPC website, http://www.tpc.org/5533. Previous best published result on the TPC website at http://www.tpc.org/tpcx-hs/results/tpcxhs_advanced_sort.asp?version=2. TPC and TPC Benchmark are registered trademarks of the Transaction Processing Performance Council. ROM-162

8 A 2P EPYC 7702 powered server has SPECvirt_sc2013 score of 5451.2 and 305 VMs, https://www.spec.org/virt_sc2013/results/res2019q3/virt_sc2013-20190716-00120-perf.html as of August 7, 2019. The next highest score is a 2P Intel Platinum 8180 server with a score of 3376 and 189 VMs, https://www.spec.org/virt_sc2013/results/res2017q4/virt_sc2013-20171017-00098-perf.html as of July 28, 2019. SPEC® and SPECvirt® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information. ROM-99.

9Based on SPECrate®2017 peak integer scores. A 2P EPYC™ 7742 processor powered server has higher SPECrate®2017_int_peak score of 749 and a base score of 682 as of August 7, 2019, http:/spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2019q3/cpu2017-20190722-16242.html. The next hightest int_peak score with a 2P Intel Platinum 9282 of 676 and a base score of 643, http://spec.org/cpu2017/results/res2019q3/cpu2017-20190624-15369.pdf, on July 28, 2019. SPEC®, SPECrate® and SPEC CPU® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information. ROM-114.

10 Each 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors support up to 4TB of DRAM. Intel Scalable processors support up to 2TB with Platinum 8200 and 1TB with the 9200 processors per ark.intel.com, July 9, 2019. ROM-39

11 Based on AMD internal testing of ANSYS FLUENT 19.1, lm6000_16m benchmark, as of July 17, 2019 using a 2P EPYC 7742 powered reference server versus a 2P Xeon Platinum 8280 powered server. Results may vary. ROM-77

12 Based on AMD internal testing of Altair RADIOSS 2018, T10M benchmark, as of July 17, 2019 using a 2P EPYC 7742 powered reference server versus a 2P Xeon Platinum 8280 powered server. Results may vary. Class based on industry-standard pin-based (LGA) X86 processors. ROM-55

13Based on AMD internal testing, average per thread performance improvement at ISO-frequency on a 32-core, 64-thread, 2nd generation AMD EPYC™ platform as compared to 32-core 64-thread 1st generation AMD EPYC™ platform measured on a selected set of workloads including sub-components of SPEC CPU® 2017_int and representative server workloads. ROM-236

14 Based on processor lanes multiplied by PCIe® bandwidth. PCIe 4 = 16 GB/s link bandwidth vs. PCIe 3 = 8 GB/s. ROM-21

15 EPYC™ 7002 series has 8 memory channels, supporting 3200 MHz DIMMs yielding 204.8 GB/s of bandwidth vs. the same class of Intel Scalable Gen 2 processors with only 6 memory channels and supporting 2933 MHz DIMMs yielding 140.8 GB/s of bandwidth. 204.8 / 140.8 = 1.454545 – 1.0 = .45 or 45% more. AMD EPYC has 45% more bandwidth. Class based on industry-standard pin-based (LGA) X86 processors. ROM-11

16 Maximum single-core frequency at which the processor is capable of operating.

17 Motherboards designed for 1st Gen EPYC processors may not be compatible with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a TDP greater than 200 watts. Contact the server manufacturer to confirm compatibility. ROM-07

18 Motherboards designed for 1st Gen EPYC processors may not be compatible with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a TDP greater than 200 watts. Contact the server manufacturer to confirm compatibility. ROM-07

19 Motherboards designed for 1st Gen EPYC processors may not be compatible with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a TDP greater than 200 watts. Contact the server manufacturer to confirm compatibility. ROM-07

