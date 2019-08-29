Breaking News
2nd Quarter Awards Announced at Zephyr Real Estate-Marin County

2nd Quarter Awards Announced at Zephyr Real Estate-Marin County

2nd Quarter Awards Announced at Zephyr Real Estate-Marin County

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Quarter Top Producer awards for Zephyr Real Estate’s Marin office were just announced.

Chris DeNike continues to hold the lead position as Highest Dollar Volume-Individual Agent with $16,745,251. He also maintains the top spot for Highest Number of Transactions, bringing in nine for the second quarter.  Chris began his career in real estate in 1996 and has listed and sold over $150 million in properties and hundreds of transactions. He is a long-time Marin County resident and may be reached at [email protected] or 415.250.8052.

Winning the Highest Dollar Volume-Team Agent is SF North with $16,255,001. SF North also takes home the Highest Number of Transactions-Team Agent with 10.35. The team, founded by Stephen Pringle and George Crowe, also includes Greg Ulin. Their collective passion, expertise and diversity keep them at the forefront where their clients reap the benefits. SF North may be contacted at [email protected] or 415.578.0572.

The Largest Sale Representing Buyers title goes to Sandra Luna and Miesha Morgret at $3,740,000. Both Miesha and Sandra understand the value of cooperative relationships to make deals happen and to keep the client’s needs as top priority. Sandra is available at [email protected] or 415.279.8610. Miesha may be reached at [email protected] or 415.302.3345.

Scott Pinsky earns the award for Largest Sale Representing Buyers at $5,200,000. Scott has a particularly impressive background including his experience as a California attorney and his years as a real estate broker. He is adept at navigating all aspects of the business and is available at [email protected] or 415.755.5160.

“Zephyr Marin continues to lead the pack in Marin County, and these agents are fine examples of the talent and skill in this office,” commented Jenn Pfeiffer, Sales Manager. “Thank you Chris, Stephen, George, Greg, Sandra, Miesha and Scott for raising the bar for all the others.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/560b207d-e20d-4064-a611-e417a2aa0a3f

CONTACT: Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
[email protected]
