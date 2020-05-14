2nd Watch Launches Cloud Disaster Recovery Service

The firm’s cloud and disaster recovery experts will guide clients through the process of creating a plan that ensures IT continuity in the face of unexpected IT disasters

SEATTLE, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, announces its Cloud Disaster Recovery service. Available now, the 2nd Watch service establishes and operationalizes a low-cost, disaster recovery failover environment for clients in fewer than 30 days. 2nd Watch cloud and disaster recovery consultants will apply their proven methodology to ensure clients are getting optimal value from their existing IT infrastructure, while allowing for fast, easy and cost-effective recovery in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

A part of the company’s broader suite of business continuity services, the 2nd Watch Cloud Disaster Recovery service is designed to help companies envision and implement a DR plan supported by cloud-based infrastructure. The service begins with 2nd Watch experts guiding clients through an IT Disaster Recovery Workshop to identify their business, technical and security requirements. Once completed, 2nd Watch designs and implements a disaster recovery proof-of-concept environment for up to 100 machines and performs testing against the POC to ensure that specific Recovery Time Objectives and Recovery Point Objectives are being met. Finally, 2nd Watch provides failover and failback documentation and technical team training on the DR tools to help clients maximize adoption throughout the organization.

“The last thing our clients need to worry about when experiencing a severe business interruption is the availability and integrity of business-critical data, applications and infrastructure,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “Through a combination of software, service and years of experience, we’ve created a program that will ease the minds of CEOs, CFOs and CIOs alike. No one looks forward to implementing a DR plan, but as we’ve learned over the past few months, disasters happen, and the strongest companies have thought ahead.”

The 2nd Watch Cloud Disaster Recovery service utilizes CloudEndure Disaster Recovery , offered by AWS, which leverages block-level continuous replication as well as highly automated machine conversion and orchestration to ensure enterprise-grade recovery while reducing traditional disaster recovery expenses.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas – Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services – allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24×7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .