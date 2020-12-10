2nd Watch Protects Cloud-Centric Enterprises from Dynamic, Increasingly Costly Cybersecurity Threats with Managed Security Service

The cloud migration and managed cloud company has partnered with global cloud security software company, Armor, to deliver multi-cloud monitoring, threat analysis and issue resolution services

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2nd Watch , a leading provider of cloud migration and managed cloud services, has partnered with Armor , a global cloud security and compliance software provider, to deliver a Managed Security service designed to help cloud-centric enterprises navigate the evolving cybersecurity threat landscape by shifting responsibility for IT infrastructure and application monitoring, threat analysis and issue resolution from an enterprise’s IT team to 2nd Watch’s managed cloud security practice.

A study published in May by IDC found that global spending on digital transformation technologies, such as cloud software, would grow over 10 percent in 2020 to $1.3 trillion. Meanwhile, a report published in 2019 by Deloitte found that the use of cloud software increasingly exposes companies to costly cyber-attacks.

To mitigate their risks, cloud-centric enterprises are outsourcing security management to third parties. 2nd Watch has years of experience securing global brands’ public and private workloads with a proven approach based on cloud best practices.

The new service extension, which leverages the Armor Anywhere platform , includes 24x7x365 vSOC monitoring to protect against the latest vulnerabilities; rapid incident remediation; consumption-based pricing; protection across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud; industry-leading malware protection; supported log ingestion from 200+ third-party sources; and a single point of contact for security management via 2nd Watch.

“2nd Watch offers the industry’s most comprehensive suite of security solutions for DevOps teams, CISOs and Security Architects to combat threats from both outside and inside your network,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “Our multi-cloud Managed Security service goes beyond best practice recommendations and guidance to include implementation, deployment and full management of security devices along with remediation of identified security issues.”

“Every enterprise should make it a priority to integrate security and compliance protections into their cloud infrastructure so as to guard against both intentional and accidental risks,” said Josh Bosquez, Armor Chief Technology Officer. “Armor Anywhere’s robust workload protection and compliance capabilities, combined with 2nd Watch’s extensive managed cloud services, helps organizations do just that: detect, respond and resolve accidental and intentional threats.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas – Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services – allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24×7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .

About Armor

Armor is a global cybersecurity software company that simplifies protecting data and applications in private, public or hybrid cloud environments. Armor Anywhere provides technology to detect and respond to threats and can be activated in minutes. Armor also helps organizations comply to major regulatory frameworks and controls. Armor combines workload protection, analytics from cloud-native sources, and other security data to provide unparalleled insight into threats facing organizations. Armor’s cybersecurity experts monitor customer environments 24/7/365 and if an attack takes place, helps customers respond quickly and effectively. Armor protects over1,500 customers in 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.armor.com or follow @armor on Twitter.