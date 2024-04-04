2X Makes the List a Second Time, A Testament to the Company’s Tremendous Growth

BERWYN, Pa., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2X , the world’s largest B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm, proudly announces its recognition on the Financial Times list of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 for the second time, ranking #114.

This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website .

​​The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking showcases the top 500 companies across the Americas that have demonstrated the most remarkable compound annual growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. This comprehensive assessment was conducted through meticulous desk research utilizing official sources such as publicly available earning presentations, investor relations materials, websites, and annual reports. Spanning across 20 countries, the study scrutinized over 7,000 public companies to identify the most exceptional performers.

“We’re honored to be on this esteemed list, a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation. From our humble beginnings with just ten individuals, we’ve grown to nearly 1,000 employees, serving over 100 clients,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X.

Colasante continued, “In today’s ‘do more with less’ landscape, B2B marketing leaders face a challenging paradox: the need to increase budgets juxtaposed with the reality of decreased spending. Amidst these pressures, 2X offers optimized resources through our Revenue Marketing Resource Center (MRC) and COE Lab, addressing the resource paradox. As the MaaS model gains traction, 2X leads with tailored solutions for technology and professional services sectors, delivering cost-effective strategies and significant labor cost reductions, averaging over 48% savings for clients. This recognition reinforces our commitment to economic growth and our position as an industry leader, reshaping how businesses approach marketing.”

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that assists marketing leaders within any industry—with a particular specialty in large technology firms—in achieving greater marketing impact while lowering costs. 2X provides global marketing teams that deliver account-based marketing (ABM) strategy, high-quality creative content generation, data management, and sales acceleration programs. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With nearly 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .