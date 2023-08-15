NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. revealed today that 2X made the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row, ranking No. 1397 on its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Founded in 2017 with a small team of 10, 2X, the leading B2B marketing-as-a-service firm, now boasts over 600 employees servicing more than 80 clients across the B2B sector. Headquartered in Philadelphia with its delivery hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2X’s unique approach enables operating model transformation so clients can acquire dedicated subject matter experts from across a variety of competencies, including intent-driven marketing, account-based marketing (ABM), AI applications, and MarTech management to elevate marketing’s contribution to revenue.

“By embracing our Revenue Marketing Resource Center (MRC), B2B organizations can leverage specialized expertise to optimize marketing efforts and achieve their growth objectives. The current market dynamics demand efficiency and impact simultaneously, and our model is perfectly timed to help marketing and revenue leaders do both,” said Domenic Colasante, Chief Executive Officer at 2X. “2X is honored to receive this recognition. The hypergrowth of 2X and our third-time inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list validate the next wave of marketing innovation is rooted in operating model transformation and high-quality managed services.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service firm that helps marketing leaders achieve more significant growth and impact. The 2X Revenue Marketing Resource Center provides marketing teams that deliver high-quality demand generation, data management, and sales acceleration programs. 2X is a service partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms. With over 600 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners.

For more information, visit www.2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

CONTACT:

Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for 2X

2X@jmacpr.com