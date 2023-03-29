2XO The Innkeeper’s Blend The Innkeeper’s Blend mouthfeel is viscous and rich, moving from caramel sweetness on the front, to ripe red fruit in the middle, finishing with a light, peppery spice.

Introducing 2XO The Innkeeper’s Blend by Dixon Dedman The Innkeeper’s Blend pays homage to the Dedman family’s century-plus history in the hospitality industry, as previous owners of the famed Beaumont Inn on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the successful launch of 2XO The Phoenix Blend, renowned American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman is excited to release the second small batch blend in the brand’s Icon Series, The Innkeeper’s Blend. The Innkeeper’s Blend pays homage to the Dedman family’s century-plus history in the hospitality industry, as previous owners of the famed Beaumont Inn on Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail. The Innkeeper’s Blend will be available in select markets nationwide in limited quantities, and online at ReserveBar , with a suggested retail price of $100.

“The Innkeeper’s Blend allows me to pay tribute to my family’s long history in hospitality and the values instilled along the way.” His great-great-grandmother started the inn in 1919, and Dixon was eight years old when he first remembers “helping out” there. Dixon joined the family business after graduating college in 2003, and by 2008 he was fully running the inn. “The hospitality business taught me a lot. It trains you to deal with everything that comes your way, to adjust, and react on the fly. The Innkeeper’s Blend is a nod to that part of my life that put me on this current path.”

2XO, meaning Two Times Oak, refers to Dixon’s unique blending process where he re-barrels some of his hand-selected aged whiskey into new charred oak barrels, with both #3 and #4 char levels, to create a unique combination of intense flavors, character, and complexity with each blend. The Innkeeper’s Blend is made up of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys composed of two proprietary mash bills from different distilling partners – one a high rye 35% bourbon mash bill and the other a low rye 16-18% bourbon mash bill.

On the nose, The Innkeeper’s Blend gives off hints of butterscotch, red apple, cherry, cinnamon, and subtle earthy notes. On the palate, there are notes of caramel, vanilla, crème brulee, plum, cherry, and light black pepper spice. The mouthfeel is viscous and rich, moving from caramel sweetness on the front, to ripe red fruit in the middle, finishing with a light, peppery spice.

Like all the small batch blends in the Icon Series, The Innkeeper’s Blend is a limited time release. Once it sells out there will never be another like it. Each small batch blend in the Icon Series bares a distinctive name and symbol inspired by Dixon’s passion to innovate, collaborate, and create high-quality liquids with unique characteristics and profiles.

The Innkeeper’s Blend will be followed by the third release in the Icon Series, The Tribute Blend. Additionally, 2XO will release the first blend in a new Oak Series, American Oak, which will be an everyday offering, and a single barrel, limited time release from the Gem of Kentucky Series.

The Innkeeper’s Blend, and all 2XO Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys, are brought to market through Prestige Beverage Group, an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits. Together, Dixon and Prestige Beverage Group aim to offer the most unique, sought-after whiskey blends to spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Learn more about 2XO and The Innkeeper’s Blend at www.2xowhiskey.com and follow @2xowhiskey on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Dixon Dedman

Dixon Dedman is a 41-year-old master blender who has quickly established himself as one of the most prolific American whiskey blenders in the industry. He grew up on the Kentucky whiskey trail infusing the learnings from industry legends with his culinary expertise from running his previously owned James Beard award winning Beaumont Inn. Dixon is best known for his high-proof, robust Kentucky Owl Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey blends, a brand he relaunched in 2014 from his great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, after it went dark in 1916 around the time of Prohibition. His blends have garnered awards and recognition, earning their place among the finest American whiskeys in recent memory. He has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Robb Report, Playboy, Maxim, Garden & Gun Magazine, The Whiskey Advocate and more.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand owner of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe. Prestige’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes Kinky Beverages, Rinna Wines, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, and INDOGGO Gin. From product conception and brand development to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. For more information about Prestige and its innovative brands, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

