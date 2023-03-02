NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 65.25 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous two quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

“As the strongest cash generating company in the industry, we have raised our dividend 16 years in a row,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “We continue to execute with financial discipline and remain committed to delivering long term shareholder value.”

Verizon has 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2022.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

