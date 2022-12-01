The latest generation of RAIN RFID tags from SimplyRFiD are less than 4 cents and work with the popular Wave RFID system. Low-cost RFID has replaced barcodes for leading companies. “Before RFID we didn’t even try to enable a BOPIS (buy online, pickup in store) solution,” said a top clothing retailer.

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 60 million products are tagged with RAIN RFID chips, every day. RFID tags perform a similar function as the barcode popularized in the 1970’s, but RFID can be read through through a cardboard box or in a stack of jeans – and at a speed of 1,000 items (tags) per second.

“E-Commerce retail using a handheld RFID scanner is the killer-app RFID has been looking for,” says Carl Brown, President of SimplyRFiD. “Retailers spent years working on finicky magic mirrors and pricey fixed-reader fiascos. The reality is a single RFID handheld reader running the SimplyRFiD Wave App can manage a store of 10,000 items in a few minutes,” said Brown.

Standards for RFID inventory control

The major retailers publish public supplier guides on proper tagging and interoperation with inventory control. Walmart, Target, and Macys place their guidelines online publicly. Here’s a link to Walmart’s Supply Chain Standards Guide August 2022.

SimplyRFiD’s RFID tags are certified and pass supplier guidelines published by all major retailers.

Tag Specifications

Walmart, Target, Macy’s compliant tag pricing (1 million or more tags):

3.6 cents for standard sticker RFID tag

4.0 cents for hangtag with integrated RFID

Chip: NXP uCode9

Supplied on 8″ OD rolls

Lead times are currently reasonable, but that fluctuates daily.

About SimplyRFiD

SimplyRFiD’s Wave Inventory Control System is a turn-key iOS app that connects to an RFID handheld. A well-equipped Wave hardware and software startup package costs $2,500 and an additional $995/year for support and service, per device.

A single Wave handheld can inventory a retail store of 10,000 items in 20 minutes.

Reach out to SimplyRFiD at support@simplyRFiD.com for a complimentary game plan analysis for transitioning from the 1970s to today.

Contact Information:

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

