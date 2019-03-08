3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Canoe EIT Income Fund Suspends Premium Distribution™ and Distribution Reinvestment Components of its DRIP - March 8, 2019
- STWC Holdings establishes packaging division - March 8, 2019
- Sanofi: Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report - March 8, 2019