Border Patrol agents at the southern border stopped three child sex offenders entering the U.S. illegally in Texas over the weekend, the agency’s top official announced on Monday.
Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that agents in Eagle Pass, Rio Grande City and Cotulla arrested three criminal sex offenders.
He said that all three of the men had prior felony convictions for “Indecency w/ child Sexual contact.”
