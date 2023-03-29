A Great Honor 3 Signature HealthCARE Facilities Recognized by Newsweek

Louisville, KY., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In our continued success in navigating the evolving environment of long-term care, Signature HealthCARE continues to make significant strides toward success, and we couldn’t be more humbled or thankful to announce 3 of our facilities have been named by Newsweek as a 2023 Best Nursing Home in America.

Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes 2023 spotlights the nation’s top nursing homes based on performance data, peer recommendations, the handling of the current COVID environment, and accreditations. Out of the nearly 12,000 nursing homes considered in the 25 states with the highest number of facilities, the best 475 received recognition and our selected 3 facilities ranked in the top 10 of their respective states:

#2 Fountain Circle Care & Rehabilitation Center, Winchester, Kentucky https://fountaincirclecare.com

#7 Signature HealthCARE of Erin, Erin, Tennessee https://shcoferin.com/

#9 Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County, Cookeville, Tennessee https://shcofputnamcounty.com/

Newsweek’s yearly Best Nursing Homes in America survey stems from their directive to help ease the strain of selecting a long-term care facility for loved ones. We congratulate these 3, and all of our facilities in 8 states, for their continued efforts to persevere in these remarkable times. We thank Newsweek for taking time to recognize these leaders in our industry. And these 3 facilities are in addition to 7 other Signature HealthCARE facilities that were similarly recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the top in their sector for 2022-2023.

“It’s important for our communities to understand and consider that there are real, extraordinary heroes in long-term care,” said Joe Steier, President, and CEO of Signature HealthCARE. “Unfortunately, they often do not get the accolades, appreciation, or positive recognition they truly deserve for their unrelenting commitment to love and care for our most vulnerable population, and to fulfill a calling that takes compassion, commitment, dedication, and grit. It’s these kinds of champions that make our facilities the “Best”.”

Our commitment is to continue this kind of success for our residents, families, and communities. If you have any further questions, please contact Ann Bowdan Wilder, Media, PR, and Communications Manager of Signature HealthCARE, at abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com .

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, and In-Home Care. The company’s organizational culture inspires nearly 8,500 employees with our foundational three pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation, plus our Sacred 7 Principles: Be Heroic, Embrace Teamwork, Show Compassion, Give Respect, Have Integrity, Encourage Positivity, and Be Patient. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and earning QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE has also been awarded a Best Places to Work in Kentucky honor by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, for six years.

