$30 Billion Surplus Creates Opportunities for Business Owners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Former State Official: “Now is the time to do business with the state.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — California has a $30 billion surplus making 2022 the second year in a row with flush government coffers after last year’s $70 billion surplus. According to Tom Sheehy, former Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Finance and now principal and founder of the Sheehy Strategy Group, these circumstances present golden opportunities for business owners to work with the State of California and local government agencies.

“For companies who are already selling goods and services and contracting with the state, it’s a really good time for them to expand their relationships with the state,” Sheehy said.

California has never seen such record government revenues and purchasing managers are spending aggressively to take advantage of the current situation. The government needs products and services to function, which makes now the perfect time for companies to start selling to them or sell more of what they already do.

SSG’s procurement team combines Tom Sheehy’s extensive executive branch experience running the Department of Finance and Government Operations Agency along with Eric Mandell’s many years of service as the State of California’s Chief of Acquisitions at the Department of General Services. Additionally, Brena Sheehy has over 15 years in the insurance and healthcare industries and has served as a strategic advisor to SSG since its inception.

SSG has strong relationships throughout all branches of government at both the state and local level. These relationships, along with the team’s technical expertise, allow them to provide clients with multiple procurement opportunities and take advantage of the opportunities associated with California’s surplus. “Businesses who already contract with the state can find new state departments, new customers, and perhaps local governments as well, to be doing business with,” Sheehy added. “And they can find new goods and services to expand their offerings. If they need small business certification or disabled veteran business enterprise certification, or they want to get on the California Multiple Award Schedule Contract—or other contracts like that which make it easy to do business with the state—the Sheehy Strategy Group can help them with all those things.”

Sheehy Strategy Group helps clients to pick the right contract vehicles and leverage what their company has to sell. Cutting through the red tape of the bureaucracy, the group helps businesses be successful in both state and local government procurements. SSG also helps clients achieve effective public policy and regulatory outcomes while protecting their brand and reputational objectives.

