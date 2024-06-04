The two-day event will cover the latest in FinTech and cryptocurrency as thought leaders discuss how to break through financial crime challenges and adopt advanced compliance measures

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amid increased scrutiny of FinTech and cryptocurrency businesses, including actions by regulators against banking as a service (BaaS) providers, and the U.S. Department of Justice prosecutions of digital asset service providers, ACAMS, a leading global membership organization for anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals, will convene FinTech, Crypto and AFC experts in Austin, Texas from June 10-11.

Through immersive sessions, including deep dive discussions, case studies, mini-workshops, and “lightning rounds,” the event will provide crucial perspectives on new and evolving threats, such as those related to decentralized finance, generative AI, FinTech and terrorist financing.

The Assembly FinTech & Crypto 2024 will feature a lineup of more than 10 informative sessions with insights into:

Rewards and risks of partnerships between banks and FinTech companies.

Best practices for using large-language models in AFC programs.

Addressing terrorism financing.

Red flags and lessons learned for crypto compliance.

In a pivotal roundtable led by top regulatory agencies, panelists will dissect topics such as President Biden’s executive order on AI and the $10K+ crypto transaction reporting rule. The session will also explore regulatory oversight considerations for BaaS operations and crypto licenses.

Featured keynote speakers include:

Cesare Fracassi, Associate Professor of Finance, Director of the Blockchain Initiative, and Director of the Fintech Research Lab, the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin;

Christina Rea, Former Interim Chief Compliance Officer, Binance, U.S, CEO and Founder of RayCor Consulting, who will share important lessons from her time as compliance head at Binance, U.S.

“With the FinTech and crypto worlds continuing to grow, it’s essential that AFC professionals have the knowledge and strategies needed to drive progress while mitigating risk,” said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal. “This conference will foster the critical thinking and collaboration necessary to craft innovative compliance frameworks that strengthen our global AFC efforts and redefine the landscape of financial services.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up practical skills to integrate generative AI into compliance activities, detect crypto-based fraud, identify gaps in blockchain transaction monitoring, and leverage suspicious activity reports (SARs) reports to aid investigators. Participants will also be able to engage directly with speakers and their peers during networking receptions.

For more information on The Assembly FinTech & Crypto 2024, including access to the agenda and registration portal, please visit: www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-fintech-crypto .

Members of the media who wish to attend the conference in person, can register by sending an email request to Lash Kaur at [email protected] with their full name and the organization they represent.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

CONTACT: Lashvinder Kaur ACAMS +44 7388 264478 [email protected]