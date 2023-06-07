National award signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement in quality care

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis Healthcare, one of the largest post-acute providers in the nation, today announced that 30 of its affiliated skilled nursing and senior/assisted living facilities have been recognized as 2023 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This award recognizes a commitment to improving the lives of patients and residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

The 30 skilled nursing and senior/assisted living facilities receiving the Bronze award are:

Heritage Hall South (Agawam, MA)

Westfield Center (Westfield, MA)

Hammonds Lane Center (Brooklyn Park, MD)

Salisbury Center (Salisbury, MD)

Waldorf Center (Waldorf, MD)

Elm Wood Center (Claremont, NH)

Exeter Center (Exeter, NH)

Hackett Hill Center (Manchester, NH)

Laconia Center (Laconia, NH)

Langdon Place of Exeter (Exeter, NH)

Langdon Place of Keene (Keene, NH)

Langdon Place of Nashua (Nashua, NH)

Arbor Glen Center (Cedar Grove, NJ)

Holly Manor (Mendham, NJ)

Maple Glen Center (Fair Lawn, NJ)

Millville Center (Millville, NJ)

Troy Hills Center (Parsippany, NJ)

Canyon Transitional (Albuquerque, NM)

Las Palomas (Albuquerque, NM)

Gettysburg Center (Gettysburg, PA)

Hillcrest Center (Wyncote, PA)

Pennsburg Manor (Pennsburg, PA)

Warren Center (Warren, RI)

Westwood Center (Bluefield, VA)

Dunbar Center (Dunbar, WV)

Logan Center (Logan, WV)

Parkersburg Care Center (Parkersburg, WV)

Pierpont Center (Fairmont, WV)

Pocahontas Center (Marlinton, WV)

White Sulphur Springs Center (White Sulphur Springs, WV)

“We are so proud of these 30 skilled nursing and senior/assisted living facilities for being honored with a Bronze award,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer for Genesis HealthCare. “Quality care is at the core of everything that we do. These facility teams have demonstrated their commitment to delivering ever-improving quality care to patients, residents and other customers. We are incredibly proud of their achievement.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long term care patients, residents and staff.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, understanding of key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, these locations may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to these 30 facilities for this achievement. I encourage you to continue your quality improvement journey.”

The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 1-4, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahcancal.org .

